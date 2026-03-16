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HomeEntertainmentOscars 2026: ‘Mr. Nobody Against Putin’ Director Compares Trump To Putin In Backstage Remarks

Oscars 2026: ‘Mr. Nobody Against Putin’ Director Compares Trump To Putin In Backstage Remarks

After winning Best Documentary Feature at the 2026 Oscars, David Borenstein compared Trump’s early actions in America to Putin’s Russia, highlighting moral choices in governance and society.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 09:53 AM (IST)
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At the 98th Academy Awards, Mr. Nobody Against Putin clinched the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature, marking a historic moment for directors David Borenstein and co-director Pavel Talankin. Borenstein used his acceptance to draw thought-provoking parallels between Russia and America, noting: “Trump is moving a lot quicker than Putin in his early years.”

ALSO READ: Oscars 2026: Michael B. Jordan Wins Best Actor, Jessie Buckley Takes Best Actress

Inside The Film: Standing Up Against Oppression

The documentary follows Russian teacher Pavel “Pasha” Talankin, who courageously defied a government mandate to teach pro-war lessons during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On stage, Borenstein reflected, “It’s about how you lose your country. When governments commit atrocities, when we stay silent, or when media falls under oligarchic control, we all face a moral choice. But luckily, even a ‘nobody’ is more powerful than you think.”

Backstage, Talankin recounted the dangers faced during filming, particularly when attempting to leave Russia with sensitive materials: “The most dangerous moment… was crossing the border with all the hard drives and footage. They can search everything, including all correspondence.”

A Direct Plea For Peace

During his speech, Talankin, the film’s central figure, appealed directly to the global audience: “For four years, we’d look at the sky for shooting stars to make a very important wish. But in some countries, instead of shooting stars, there are shooting bombs and drones. In the name of our future, stop all these wars now.”

Borenstein later elaborated in the press room, highlighting the speed of political developments in the United States compared to Russia: “Working with my Russian colleagues, I constantly compared America to Russia. They said, ‘No, it’s actually happening faster in America. Trump is moving quicker than Putin did in his early years.’”

Oscars 2026: A Moment Of Reflection

The win not only recognised a gripping documentary but also amplified a conversation on governance, civic responsibility, and moral courage. The film’s narrative and the directors’ remarks underscore how even individuals perceived as “nobodies” can spark change in the face of oppression.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What film won the Best Documentary Feature Oscar at the 98th Academy Awards?

The film 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin' won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature at the 98th Academy Awards.

What is the main subject of the documentary 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin'?

The documentary follows Russian teacher Pavel Talankin who defied a government mandate to teach pro-war lessons during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

What dangers did co-director Pavel Talankin face while filming?

Talankin highlighted the danger of crossing the border with hard drives and footage, as authorities could search everything, including correspondence.

What was Pavel Talankin's message to the global audience during his acceptance speech?

Talankin appealed for an end to wars, comparing shooting bombs and drones in some countries to shooting stars for wishes, and urged for peace for the sake of the future.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Mar 2026 09:50 AM (IST)
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Academy Awards Oscars 2026 TRUMP Mr. Nobody Against Putin David Borenstein
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