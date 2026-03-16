Oscars 2026: ‘Mr. Nobody Against Putin’ Director Compares Trump To Putin In Backstage Remarks

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At the 98th Academy Awards, Mr. Nobody Against Putin clinched the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature, marking a historic moment for directors David Borenstein and co-director Pavel Talankin. Borenstein used his acceptance to draw thought-provoking parallels between Russia and America, noting: “Trump is moving a lot quicker than Putin in his early years.”

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Inside The Film: Standing Up Against Oppression

The documentary follows Russian teacher Pavel “Pasha” Talankin, who courageously defied a government mandate to teach pro-war lessons during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On stage, Borenstein reflected, “It’s about how you lose your country. When governments commit atrocities, when we stay silent, or when media falls under oligarchic control, we all face a moral choice. But luckily, even a ‘nobody’ is more powerful than you think.”

Backstage, Talankin recounted the dangers faced during filming, particularly when attempting to leave Russia with sensitive materials: “The most dangerous moment… was crossing the border with all the hard drives and footage. They can search everything, including all correspondence.”

A Direct Plea For Peace

Best Documentary Feature Film



Mr Nobody Against Putin#Oscars



pic.twitter.com/K9opRekJUM — 𝐘𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐤𝐚 (@BitterKissesss) March 16, 2026

During his speech, Talankin, the film’s central figure, appealed directly to the global audience: “For four years, we’d look at the sky for shooting stars to make a very important wish. But in some countries, instead of shooting stars, there are shooting bombs and drones. In the name of our future, stop all these wars now.”

Borenstein later elaborated in the press room, highlighting the speed of political developments in the United States compared to Russia: “Working with my Russian colleagues, I constantly compared America to Russia. They said, ‘No, it’s actually happening faster in America. Trump is moving quicker than Putin did in his early years.’”

Oscars 2026: A Moment Of Reflection

The win not only recognised a gripping documentary but also amplified a conversation on governance, civic responsibility, and moral courage. The film’s narrative and the directors’ remarks underscore how even individuals perceived as “nobodies” can spark change in the face of oppression.