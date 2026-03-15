The 98th Academy Awards will be broadcast live on Star Movies, Star Movies Select, and Colors Infinity on Monday, March 16th, starting at 4:30 AM IST. You can also stream it on JioHotstar.
Oscar Nominations 2026: Full List Of 98th Academy Awards Nominees Announced
Oscars 2026 nominations are out. ‘Sinners’, ‘Hamnet’ and ‘Marty Supreme’ lead the race as Hollywood prepares for the 98th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.
Hollywood is gearing up for one of the most anticipated nights in cinema as the 98th Academy Awards approach. With nominations now revealed, the 2026 Oscars race is already sparking intense conversations across the film industry.
Among the biggest talking points is Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which has emerged as a major contender across multiple categories. The upcoming ceremony also introduces a new Best Casting category, marking a notable change in the awards’ history and highlighting the often overlooked role of casting in shaping memorable performances.
From major acting races to highly competitive technical categories, the nominations reflect a diverse and ambitious year for global cinema.
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When And Where To Watch In India
Indian audiences can catch the 98th Academy Awards live in the early hours of Monday, March 16. The main ceremony is scheduled to begin at 4:30 AM IST, while the much-anticipated red carpet arrivals will start an hour earlier at 3:30 AM IST.
Viewers in India can watch the awards ceremony on television through Star Movies, Star Movies Select, and Colors Infinity, which will broadcast the event live. JioHotstar will serve as the official streaming platform for the Oscars in India, allowing audiences to follow the ceremony live from their devices.
If the early morning broadcast is missed, viewers will have another chance to watch the ceremony later the same day. A repeat telecast is typically scheduled for 9:00 PM IST on Monday night on the same television channels.
Major Oscars 2026 Nominations
Best Picture Nominees
- Bugonia
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Best Director Nominees
- Chloé Zhao - Hamnet
- Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
- Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
- Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
- Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Best Actor Nominees
- Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
- Michael B Jordan - Sinners
- Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent
Best Actress Nominees
- Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
- Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
- Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone - Bugonia
Best Supporting Actor Nominees
- Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
- Delroy Lindo - Sinners
- Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
- Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value
Best Supporting Actress Nominees
- Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan - Weapons
- Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners
- Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Best Original Screenplay
- Blue Moon
- It Was Just an Accident
- Marty Supreme
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Train Dreams
Best Animated Feature
- Arco
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or The Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Best International Feature Film
- The Secret Agent
- It Was Just an Accident
- Sentimental Value
- Sirât
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best Documentary Feature
- The Alabama Solution
- Come See Me in the Good Light
- Cutting Through Rocks
- Mr Nobody Against Putin
- The Perfect Neighbor
Best Documentary Short Film
- All the Empty Rooms
- Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
- Children No More: Were and Are Gone
- The Devil Is Busy
- Perfectly a Strangeness
Best Animated Short Film
- Butterfly
- Forevergreen
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls
- Retirement Plan
- The Three Sisters
Best Live Action Short Film
- Butcher’s Stain
- A Friend of Dorothy
- Jane Austen’s Period Drama
- The Singers
- Two People Exchanging Saliva
Best Casting
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sinners
Best Cinematography
- Frankenstein
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Best Costume Design
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
Best Film Editing
- F1
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Best Makeup And Hairstyling
- Frankenstein
- Kokuho
- Sinners
- The Smashing Machine
- The Ugly Stepsister
Best Production Design
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Best Original Score
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Best Original Song
- Dear Me - Diane Warren: Relentless
- Golden - KPop Demon Hunters
- I Lied To You - Sinners
- Sweet Dreams of Joy - Viva Verdi!
- Train Dreams - Train Dreams
Best Sound
- F1
- Frankenstein
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Sirât
Best Visual Effects
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- Jurassic World Rebirth
- The Lost Bus
- Sinners
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Frequently Asked Questions
When and how can I watch the 98th Academy Awards in India?
What are some of the major contenders for the 98th Academy Awards?
Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners' is a major contender across multiple categories. The nominations reflect a diverse and ambitious year for global cinema.
Is there a new category at the 98th Academy Awards?
Yes, the upcoming ceremony introduces a new Best Casting category. This highlights the crucial role of casting in shaping memorable performances.
What time should I tune in for the red carpet at the 98th Academy Awards in India?
The red carpet arrivals for the 98th Academy Awards will begin in India at 3:30 AM IST on Monday, March 16th, an hour before the main ceremony.