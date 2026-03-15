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HomeEntertainmentOscar Nominations 2026: Full List Of 98th Academy Awards Nominees Announced

Oscar Nominations 2026: Full List Of 98th Academy Awards Nominees Announced

Oscars 2026 nominations are out. ‘Sinners’, ‘Hamnet’ and ‘Marty Supreme’ lead the race as Hollywood prepares for the 98th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 15 Mar 2026 11:45 AM (IST)
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Hollywood is gearing up for one of the most anticipated nights in cinema as the 98th Academy Awards approach. With nominations now revealed, the 2026 Oscars race is already sparking intense conversations across the film industry.

Among the biggest talking points is Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which has emerged as a major contender across multiple categories. The upcoming ceremony also introduces a new Best Casting category, marking a notable change in the awards’ history and highlighting the often overlooked role of casting in shaping memorable performances.

From major acting races to highly competitive technical categories, the nominations reflect a diverse and ambitious year for global cinema.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2026: Finland Trips, Spa Treatments And Luxury Gifts; Inside Rs 3.2 Crore Nominee Gift Bag

When And Where To Watch In India

Indian audiences can catch the 98th Academy Awards live in the early hours of Monday, March 16. The main ceremony is scheduled to begin at 4:30 AM IST, while the much-anticipated red carpet arrivals will start an hour earlier at 3:30 AM IST.

Viewers in India can watch the awards ceremony on television through Star Movies, Star Movies Select, and Colors Infinity, which will broadcast the event live. JioHotstar will serve as the official streaming platform for the Oscars in India, allowing audiences to follow the ceremony live from their devices.

If the early morning broadcast is missed, viewers will have another chance to watch the ceremony later the same day. A repeat telecast is typically scheduled for 9:00 PM IST on Monday night on the same television channels.

Major Oscars 2026 Nominations

Best Picture Nominees

(Image Source: Twitter/@lunstc)
(Image Source: Twitter/@lunstc)
  • Bugonia
  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners
  • Train Dreams

Best Director Nominees

(Image Source: Twitter/@screenscaps)
(Image Source: Twitter/@screenscaps)
  • Chloé Zhao - Hamnet
  • Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
  • Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
  • Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
  • Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Best Actor Nominees

(Image Source: Twitter/@PopBase)
(Image Source: Twitter/@PopBase)
  • Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
  • Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
  • Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
  • Michael B Jordan - Sinners
  • Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

Best Actress Nominees

(Image Source: Twitter/@SolaceCinema)
(Image Source: Twitter/@SolaceCinema)
  • Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
  • Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
  • Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
  • Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
  • Emma Stone - Bugonia

Best Supporting Actor Nominees

(Image Source: Twitter/@peachihellcat)
(Image Source: Twitter/@peachihellcat)
  • Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another
  • Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
  • Delroy Lindo - Sinners
  • Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
  • Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actress Nominees

(Image Source: Twitter/@PulseNigeria247)
(Image Source: Twitter/@PulseNigeria247)
  • Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
  • Amy Madigan - Weapons
  • Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners
  • Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Best Original Screenplay

(Image Source: Twitter/@ColonelCochise)
(Image Source: Twitter/@ColonelCochise)
  • Blue Moon
  • It Was Just an Accident
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Best Adapted Screenplay

(Image Source: Twitter/@tonytost)
(Image Source: Twitter/@tonytost)
  • Bugonia
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • One Battle After Another
  • Train Dreams

Best Animated Feature

(Image Source: Twitter/@FilmUpdates)
(Image Source: Twitter/@FilmUpdates)
  • Arco
  • Elio
  • KPop Demon Hunters
  • Little Amélie or The Character of Rain
  • Zootopia 2

Best International Feature Film

(Image Source: Twitter/@itslouisfthoran)
(Image Source: Twitter/@itslouisfthoran)
  • The Secret Agent
  • It Was Just an Accident
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sirât
  • The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Documentary Feature

(Image Source: Twitter/@Variety)
(Image Source: Twitter/@Variety)
  • The Alabama Solution
  • Come See Me in the Good Light
  • Cutting Through Rocks
  • Mr Nobody Against Putin
  • The Perfect Neighbor

Best Documentary Short Film

(Image Source: Twitter/@totalfilm)
(Image Source: Twitter/@totalfilm)
  • All the Empty Rooms
  • Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
  • Children No More: Were and Are Gone
  • The Devil Is Busy
  • Perfectly a Strangeness

Best Animated Short Film

(Image Source: Twitter/@Sangoro16)
(Image Source: Twitter/@Sangoro16)
  • Butterfly
  • Forevergreen
  • The Girl Who Cried Pearls
  • Retirement Plan
  • The Three Sisters

Best Live Action Short Film

(Image Source: Twitter/@Estel_Eldalieva)
(Image Source: Twitter/@Estel_Eldalieva)
  • Butcher’s Stain
  • A Friend of Dorothy
  • Jane Austen’s Period Drama
  • The Singers
  • Two People Exchanging Saliva

Best Casting

(Image Source: Twitter/@GeekZoneGZ)
(Image Source: Twitter/@GeekZoneGZ)
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sinners

Best Cinematography

(Image Source: Twitter/@PremiosOscar)
(Image Source: Twitter/@PremiosOscar)
  • Frankenstein
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners
  • Train Dreams

Best Costume Design

(Image Source: Twitter/@JokerCritic)
(Image Source: Twitter/@JokerCritic)
  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sinners

Best Film Editing

(Image Source: Twitter/@TextlessPoster)
(Image Source: Twitter/@TextlessPoster)
  • F1
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Best Makeup And Hairstyling

(Image Source: Twitter/@JoelChitica)
(Image Source: Twitter/@JoelChitica)
  • Frankenstein
  • Kokuho
  • Sinners
  • The Smashing Machine
  • The Ugly Stepsister

Best Production Design

(Image Source: Twitter/@TheMD2930)
(Image Source: Twitter/@TheMD2930)
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners

Best Original Score

(Image Source: Twitter/@MovieEndorser)
(Image Source: Twitter/@MovieEndorser)
  • Bugonia
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners

Best Original Song

(Image Source: Twitter/@amktparticipant)
(Image Source: Twitter/@amktparticipant)
  • Dear Me - Diane Warren: Relentless
  • Golden - KPop Demon Hunters
  • I Lied To You - Sinners
  • Sweet Dreams of Joy - Viva Verdi!
  • Train Dreams - Train Dreams

Best Sound

(Image Source: Twitter/@screenscaps)
(Image Source: Twitter/@screenscaps)
  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners
  • Sirât

Best Visual Effects

(Image Source: Twitter/@ILMVFX)
(Image Source: Twitter/@ILMVFX)
  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • F1
  • Jurassic World Rebirth
  • The Lost Bus
  • Sinners

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Frequently Asked Questions

When and how can I watch the 98th Academy Awards in India?

The 98th Academy Awards will be broadcast live on Star Movies, Star Movies Select, and Colors Infinity on Monday, March 16th, starting at 4:30 AM IST. You can also stream it on JioHotstar.

What are some of the major contenders for the 98th Academy Awards?

Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners' is a major contender across multiple categories. The nominations reflect a diverse and ambitious year for global cinema.

Is there a new category at the 98th Academy Awards?

Yes, the upcoming ceremony introduces a new Best Casting category. This highlights the crucial role of casting in shaping memorable performances.

What time should I tune in for the red carpet at the 98th Academy Awards in India?

The red carpet arrivals for the 98th Academy Awards will begin in India at 3:30 AM IST on Monday, March 16th, an hour before the main ceremony.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Mar 2026 11:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Oscars Nominations Oscars 2026 Academy Awards 2026 98th Academy Awards
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