Oscar Nominations 2026: Full List Of 98th Academy Awards Nominees Announced

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Hollywood is gearing up for one of the most anticipated nights in cinema as the 98th Academy Awards approach. With nominations now revealed, the 2026 Oscars race is already sparking intense conversations across the film industry.

Among the biggest talking points is Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which has emerged as a major contender across multiple categories. The upcoming ceremony also introduces a new Best Casting category, marking a notable change in the awards’ history and highlighting the often overlooked role of casting in shaping memorable performances.

From major acting races to highly competitive technical categories, the nominations reflect a diverse and ambitious year for global cinema.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2026: Finland Trips, Spa Treatments And Luxury Gifts; Inside Rs 3.2 Crore Nominee Gift Bag

When And Where To Watch In India

Indian audiences can catch the 98th Academy Awards live in the early hours of Monday, March 16. The main ceremony is scheduled to begin at 4:30 AM IST, while the much-anticipated red carpet arrivals will start an hour earlier at 3:30 AM IST.

Viewers in India can watch the awards ceremony on television through Star Movies, Star Movies Select, and Colors Infinity, which will broadcast the event live. JioHotstar will serve as the official streaming platform for the Oscars in India, allowing audiences to follow the ceremony live from their devices.

If the early morning broadcast is missed, viewers will have another chance to watch the ceremony later the same day. A repeat telecast is typically scheduled for 9:00 PM IST on Monday night on the same television channels.

Major Oscars 2026 Nominations

Best Picture Nominees

(Image Source: Twitter/@lunstc)

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Director Nominees

(Image Source: Twitter/@screenscaps)

Chloé Zhao - Hamnet

Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Best Actor Nominees

(Image Source: Twitter/@PopBase)

Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Michael B Jordan - Sinners

Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

Best Actress Nominees

(Image Source: Twitter/@SolaceCinema)

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Best Supporting Actor Nominees

(Image Source: Twitter/@peachihellcat)

Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo - Sinners

Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actress Nominees

(Image Source: Twitter/@PulseNigeria247)

Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan - Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Best Original Screenplay

(Image Source: Twitter/@ColonelCochise)

Blue Moon

It Was Just an Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Adapted Screenplay

(Image Source: Twitter/@tonytost)

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Train Dreams

Best Animated Feature

(Image Source: Twitter/@FilmUpdates)

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or The Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best International Feature Film

(Image Source: Twitter/@itslouisfthoran)

The Secret Agent

It Was Just an Accident

Sentimental Value

Sirât

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Documentary Feature

(Image Source: Twitter/@Variety)

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Best Documentary Short Film

(Image Source: Twitter/@totalfilm)

All the Empty Rooms

Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: Were and Are Gone

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

Best Animated Short Film

(Image Source: Twitter/@Sangoro16)

Butterfly

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Best Live Action Short Film

(Image Source: Twitter/@Estel_Eldalieva)

Butcher’s Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen’s Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

Best Casting

(Image Source: Twitter/@GeekZoneGZ)

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sinners

Best Cinematography

(Image Source: Twitter/@PremiosOscar)

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Costume Design

(Image Source: Twitter/@JokerCritic)

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Best Film Editing

(Image Source: Twitter/@TextlessPoster)

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Makeup And Hairstyling

(Image Source: Twitter/@JoelChitica)

Frankenstein

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Best Production Design

(Image Source: Twitter/@TheMD2930)

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best Original Score

(Image Source: Twitter/@MovieEndorser)

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best Original Song

(Image Source: Twitter/@amktparticipant)

Dear Me - Diane Warren: Relentless

Golden - KPop Demon Hunters

I Lied To You - Sinners

Sweet Dreams of Joy - Viva Verdi!

Train Dreams - Train Dreams

Best Sound

(Image Source: Twitter/@screenscaps)

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirât

Best Visual Effects

(Image Source: Twitter/@ILMVFX)

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners