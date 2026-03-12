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As the 98th Academy Awards approaches, the spotlight is not only on the nominees and their performances but also on one of the most talked-about traditions of the ceremony, the extravagant gift bags given to nominees.

The awards will take place on March 15, 2026 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (March 16 in India). Alongside the anticipation surrounding the winners, attention has once again turned to the luxurious “Everyone Wins” nominee gift bags, which have become a fascinating part of the Oscars season.

Worth an estimated $350,000 (around Rs 3.2 crore), the bags contain an assortment of luxury experiences, wellness treatments and high-end products, ensuring that nominees leave with more than just memories of the prestigious event.

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The Story Behind The Famous Oscar Gift Bags

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For the past 24 years, the lavish gift bags have been curated by Distinctive Assets, a US-based marketing company. Although these bags are not officially connected to the Academy, they have gradually become synonymous with Oscars celebrations.

The initiative is led by marketer Lash Fary, who explained the intention behind the gifts.

"This is something we do independently of the Academy with the intention of elevating small businesses, female-founded brands, and minority-owned companies, and also because losing sucks," he said.

Through this initiative, emerging brands gain global visibility by having their products included in the celebrity gift bags.

What’s Inside The Rs 3.2 Crore Oscars Gift Bag?

This year’s collection is presented inside a compact suitcase, filled with an impressive range of luxury items and experiences. The gifts span several categories, including travel, wellness, beauty products, gourmet treats and lifestyle services.

From premium skincare products to gourmet snacks and lifestyle upgrades, the assortment highlights both well-known and emerging brands. Companies pay Distinctive Assets for the opportunity to place their products in the bag, turning the gift pack into a powerful marketing platform.

One of the brands featured is Rescue Spa, whose founder Danuta Mieloch shared her excitement about the opportunity.

"I think this is one of the most exciting moments. Coming from Poland 30-something years ago and now being at the Oscars means a lot," she told Reuters.

Each bag reportedly includes around $450 (approc Rs 41,000) worth of treatments and products from her spa.

Luxury Holidays And Exclusive Experiences

Among the standout elements of the gift bag are the travel experiences offered to nominees. The package includes five luxury holiday options, ranging from snowy escapes to tropical beach destinations.

Nominees can enjoy stays at Arctic villas in Finland or relax at beachfront properties in Costa Rica. Other wellness-focused travel experiences include retreats in Southern California and Sri Lanka, offering restorative programmes and luxury hospitality.

According to Fary, the travel options vary widely, with experiences designed to suit different tastes and preferences.

From Home Makeovers To Beauty Treatments

The gift bag also includes a wide range of cosmetic, wellness and lifestyle services. Some of the perks range from facial treatments and luxury skincare products to consultations for dental and cosmetic procedures.

In addition, nominees may receive interior design services, which could range from a complete home renovation to a smaller room makeover depending on the recipient’s requirements.

The variety of items, from gourmet snacks to high-end services, is intentionally broad, ensuring that each nominee finds something they can enjoy.