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HomeEntertainmentKoreanOscars 2026: KPop Demon Hunters Makes History With Two Major Wins At The Academy Awards

Oscars 2026: KPop Demon Hunters Makes History With Two Major Wins At The Academy Awards

KPop Demon Hunters makes history with two major Academy Awards wins, including Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 08:31 AM (IST)

The animated musical fantasy film KPop Demon Hunters delivered a major breakthrough at the Academy Awards, taking home two prestigious honours during the ceremony. The film secured the award for Best Animated Feature Film and also won Best Original Song for the track Golden, marking an important milestone for South Korean creatives on Hollywood’s biggest stage.

The double victory placed the film firmly among the night’s standout winners, highlighting the growing global influence of Korean storytelling and music.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2026 Full Winners List: Michael B Jordan Wins Best Actor, Sinner Takes 4 Awards Including Cinematography

'Golden' Makes History With Best Original Song Win

One of the film’s most popular tracks, 'Golden,' played a key role in the night’s celebrations. The song is performed by Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, who appear in the film as the fictional K-pop girl group Huntrix.

Released on July 4, 2025 through Republic Records, the song quickly became one of the standout tracks from the movie’s soundtrack. At the Oscars, 'Golden' achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first K-pop song to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Live Performance Of 'Golden' Lights Up The Oscars Stage

The celebration continued on stage as Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami delivered a powerful live performance of Golden from KPop Demon Hunters during the 98th Academy Awards.

The trio brought electrifying energy to the stage, performing the hit track. Their performance captured the spirit of the film and marked a standout musical moment of the evening. 

Best Animated Feature Win Sets Another Record

The night held another historic moment for KPop Demon Hunters as it also won the award for Best Animated Feature Film. With this victory, Maggie Kang became the first director of South Korean descent to win in this category.

The achievement marked a significant step forward for Korean creators in global animation, further cementing the film’s impact at the Oscars.

A Powerful Moment For Representation

The film’s creative team reflected on the emotional significance of the moment during their acceptance speeches. Maggie Kang, the film’s co-writer and co-director, spoke about the importance of representation in global cinema.

"For those of you who look like me, I’m so sorry that it took so long to see us in a movie like this, but it is here," Kang said during the ceremony. "That means the next generations don’t have to go longing. This is for Korea and Koreans everywhere."

Her words highlighted how the film’s success goes beyond awards, reflecting a broader shift toward inclusivity and diverse storytelling in the entertainment industry.

Strong Competition In The Category

'Golden' triumphed over several other nominated songs, including tracks from Sinners, Train Dreams, Viva Verdi!, and Diane Warren: Relentless.

The outcome also extended the long Oscars losing streak of renowned songwriter Diane Warren, whose nomination marked the 17th time she had been recognised in the category without a win. Warren first received an Oscar nomination in 1987 for the song Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now from the film Mannequin.

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About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 16 Mar 2026 08:17 AM (IST)
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Oscars 2026 98th Academy Awards K Pop Demon Hunters Best Original Song Oscar Best Animated Feature Oscar K Pop Oscars
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