Delhi CM Orders 1 PM To 4 PM Mandatory Break For All Workers To Avoid Heatwave

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi government implements measures to shield residents from heat wave.

Mandatory 1 PM-4 PM rest for outdoor workers to prevent illness.

Drinking water, ORS provided at bus stops and on buses.

Hospitals, schools equipped for heat wave cases and student safety.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said that the government is taking extensive measures to protect residents from the ongoing heat wave, with special focus on those most at risk, including labourers and outdoor workers. Emphasising that extreme heat can pose serious health threats, the Chief Minister underlined the need for coordinated efforts across departments to minimise its impact.

हीट वेव का सबसे ज्यादा असर उस श्रमिक पर पड़ता है, जो भरी दोपहरी में काम करता है।



🔹श्रमिकों के लिए 1 से 4 बजे तक रेस्ट जरूरी है।



🔹बसों और बस स्टॉप पर पानी और ओआरएस की व्यवस्था की जा रही है।



🔹 अस्पतालों और स्कूलों में भी पूरी तैयारी है।



आप अपना ध्यान रखें, अपनों का भी… pic.twitter.com/3x6W0HHU8A May 2, 2026

The Chief Minister stated that all workers, whether in the private or public sector, must be given a mandatory break between 1 PM and 4 PM, the peak heat hours. This step is aimed at reducing direct exposure to the sun and preventing heat-related illnesses such as heatstroke and dehydration among workers who spend long hours outdoors.

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Arrangements Made For Drinking Water In Public Spaces

To ensure adequate hydration, the government has made arrangements for drinking water in public spaces. Water facilities have been introduced on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses, while volunteers are being stationed at bus shelters to distribute water and Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) to passengers. These measures are intended to provide immediate relief to commuters during extreme weather conditions.

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The healthcare system has also been put on alert. Hospitals have been equipped with essential medicines and are prepared to handle heat wave-related cases. Cooling areas are being set up within hospital premises to provide quick relief to patients suffering from heat stress.

Schools have been instructed to ensure the availability of drinking water and ORS for students, keeping children safe during school hours. In addition, volunteers are distributing caps and cotton mufflers at multiple locations to help people shield themselves from the harsh sun.

The Chief Minister reiterated that public awareness and timely precautions are key to staying safe during the heat wave.