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HomeCitiesDelhi CM Orders 1 PM To 4 PM Mandatory Break For All Workers To Avoid Heatwave

Delhi CM Orders 1 PM To 4 PM Mandatory Break For All Workers To Avoid Heatwave

This step is aimed at reducing direct exposure to the sun and preventing heat-related illnesses such as heatstroke and dehydration among workers.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 03 May 2026 12:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi government implements measures to shield residents from heat wave.
  • Mandatory 1 PM-4 PM rest for outdoor workers to prevent illness.
  • Drinking water, ORS provided at bus stops and on buses.
  • Hospitals, schools equipped for heat wave cases and student safety.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said that the government is taking extensive measures to protect residents from the ongoing heat wave, with special focus on those most at risk, including labourers and outdoor workers. Emphasising that extreme heat can pose serious health threats, the Chief Minister underlined the need for coordinated efforts across departments to minimise its impact.

The Chief Minister stated that all workers, whether in the private or public sector, must be given a mandatory break between 1 PM and 4 PM, the peak heat hours. This step is aimed at reducing direct exposure to the sun and preventing heat-related illnesses such as heatstroke and dehydration among workers who spend long hours outdoors.

Also Read: Greater Noida: Nail Found In Hostel Canteen Food, Students Protest

Arrangements Made For Drinking Water In Public Spaces

To ensure adequate hydration, the government has made arrangements for drinking water in public spaces. Water facilities have been introduced on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses, while volunteers are being stationed at bus shelters to distribute water and Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) to passengers. These measures are intended to provide immediate relief to commuters during extreme weather conditions.

Also Read: What Led To Fire In Delhi Building That Killed 9?

The healthcare system has also been put on alert. Hospitals have been equipped with essential medicines and are prepared to handle heat wave-related cases. Cooling areas are being set up within hospital premises to provide quick relief to patients suffering from heat stress.

Schools have been instructed to ensure the availability of drinking water and ORS for students, keeping children safe during school hours. In addition, volunteers are distributing caps and cotton mufflers at multiple locations to help people shield themselves from the harsh sun.

The Chief Minister reiterated that public awareness and timely precautions are key to staying safe during the heat wave.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What measures is the Delhi government taking to combat the heat wave?

The government is implementing measures like mandatory breaks for workers, providing water and ORS at bus stops and on buses, and preparing hospitals and schools.

What is the mandatory break for workers during the heat wave?

All workers, in both private and public sectors, must have a mandatory break from 1 PM to 4 PM to reduce sun exposure.

How is the government ensuring hydration for the public?

Drinking water is available on DTC buses, and volunteers are distributing water and ORS at bus shelters.

What preparations are in place at hospitals and schools?

Hospitals are equipped with medicines and cooling areas. Schools must ensure drinking water and ORS for students.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 May 2026 12:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Heatwave DELHI NEWS Delhi Cm Rekha Gupta
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