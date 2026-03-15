Oscars 2026: From Will Smith To Harvey Weinstein, 6 Stars Banned From The Academy Awards

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The Academy Awards remain one of Hollywood’s most prestigious celebrations, honouring the finest achievements in cinema each year. Yet the glamour of the Oscars has occasionally been overshadowed by controversy. Over time, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has taken firm disciplinary action against certain industry figures whose conduct was deemed incompatible with its standards.

As preparations continue for the 98th Academy Awards on March 15, six well-known personalities from the entertainment industry remain barred from attending the event. Their bans stem from incidents ranging from rule violations to serious criminal allegations.

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Carmine Caridi: The First Academy Member Expelled

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Actor Carmine Caridi became the first person ever expelled from the Academy. In 2004, he was removed after it emerged that he had been sharing Oscar film screeners sent to members for voting purposes. These copies were later duplicated and distributed illegally.

Caridi later acknowledged that he had broken the Academy’s rules and accepted the decision. The actor passed away on May 28, 2019, in Los Angeles at the age of 85 following complications from a fall.

Harvey Weinstein: Expelled Amid Multiple Allegations

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Film producer Harvey Weinstein was removed from the Academy in 2017 after more than 80 women accused him of sexual assault. The organisation strongly condemned his alleged behaviour and moved quickly to expel him.

Weinstein was later convicted in separate legal cases and received prison sentences related to sexual crimes.

Bill Cosby: Expelled After Sexual Assault Conviction

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Actor and comedian Bill Cosby was expelled from the Academy in 2018 soon after he was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in a case dating back to 2004.

Although his conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in 2021, the Academy had already taken action in line with its standards of conduct.

Roman Polanski: Removal Linked To 1977 Case

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Oscar-winning filmmaker Roman Polanski was also expelled from the Academy in 2018. The decision was linked to his 1977 guilty plea for unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.

Polanski served time in jail but later left the United States before completing his sentence and has since lived in Europe.

Adam Kimmel: Expelled Over Past Criminal Convictions

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Cinematographer Adam Kimmel was expelled from the Academy in 2021 after reports revealed his past convictions involving sexual offences against minors.

The Academy stated that its membership process relies on honesty and transparency from applicants and sponsors when disclosing relevant information.

Will Smith: Banned After Oscars Slap Incident

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Actor Will Smith is the most recent celebrity to face disciplinary action from the Academy. During the 2022 Oscars ceremony, Smith walked on stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Following the incident, the Academy announced that Smith would be barred from attending the Oscars and other Academy events for ten years.

Responding to the decision, Smith said, "I accept and respect the Academy's decision."