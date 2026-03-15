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Oscar Nominations 2026 Best Actor: As excitement builds around the 98th Academy Awards, the race for the coveted Best Actor trophy is already drawing intense attention from cinema lovers around the world. With a mix of Hollywood veterans and younger stars dominating the nominations, this year’s category promises a compelling contest.

From powerful dramatic performances to career-defining roles, the nominees reflect the diversity and depth of storytelling seen in films released in 2025. As fans prepare for the ceremony, many are closely watching which performance will ultimately claim one of the most prestigious honours in global cinema.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2026 Live Stream: When And Where To Watch The 98th Academy Awards In India

Best Actor Nominees At The 2026 Oscars

The nominations for Actor in a Leading Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/yesAUNw36s — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2026

The Best Actor category at the 98th Academy Awards features a powerful lineup of performers recognised for their standout roles in some of the most talked-about films of the year.

Leading the nominations are Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme and Michael B. Jordan for Sinners, both widely regarded as frontrunners in the awards race. Joining them are Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another, Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon, and Wagner Moura for The Secret Agent.

Each actor has delivered a compelling performance that captured the attention of critics and audiences alike, making this year’s Best Actor race one of the most competitive categories at the Oscars.

Best Supporting Actor Nominees

The Best Supporting Actor category also features several acclaimed performers this year. The nominees include:

Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo - Sinners

Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value

With a strong lineup of established actors and breakthrough performances, the category adds another layer of excitement to this year’s awards.