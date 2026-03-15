The nominees for Best Actor are Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme, Michael B. Jordan for Sinners, Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another, Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon, and Wagner Moura for The Secret Agent.
Oscar Nominations 2026 Best Actor: From Timothée Chalamet To Leonardo DiCaprio, Check The Nominees List Here
Oscar Nominations 2026 Best Actor: Timothée Chalamet, Michael B. Jordan and Leonardo DiCaprio headline the nominees at the 98th Academy Awards. See the full list.
Oscar Nominations 2026 Best Actor: As excitement builds around the 98th Academy Awards, the race for the coveted Best Actor trophy is already drawing intense attention from cinema lovers around the world. With a mix of Hollywood veterans and younger stars dominating the nominations, this year’s category promises a compelling contest.
From powerful dramatic performances to career-defining roles, the nominees reflect the diversity and depth of storytelling seen in films released in 2025. As fans prepare for the ceremony, many are closely watching which performance will ultimately claim one of the most prestigious honours in global cinema.
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Best Actor Nominees At The 2026 Oscars
The nominations for Actor in a Leading Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/yesAUNw36s— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2026
The Best Actor category at the 98th Academy Awards features a powerful lineup of performers recognised for their standout roles in some of the most talked-about films of the year.
Leading the nominations are Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme and Michael B. Jordan for Sinners, both widely regarded as frontrunners in the awards race. Joining them are Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another, Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon, and Wagner Moura for The Secret Agent.
Each actor has delivered a compelling performance that captured the attention of critics and audiences alike, making this year’s Best Actor race one of the most competitive categories at the Oscars.
Best Supporting Actor Nominees
The Best Supporting Actor category also features several acclaimed performers this year. The nominees include:
- Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
- Delroy Lindo - Sinners
- Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
- Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value
With a strong lineup of established actors and breakthrough performances, the category adds another layer of excitement to this year’s awards.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who are the nominees for Best Actor at the 2026 Oscars?
Which actors are nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the 2026 Oscars?
The Best Supporting Actor nominees are Benicio del Toro (One Battle After Another), Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein), Delroy Lindo (Sinners), Sean Penn (One Battle After Another), and Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value).
What are some of the films nominated for Best Actor Oscars in 2026?
Some of the films represented in the Best Actor nominations include Marty Supreme, Sinners, One Battle After Another, Blue Moon, and The Secret Agent.