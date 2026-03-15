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Oscar Nominations 2026 Best Actress: As anticipation builds for the 98th Academy Awards, the competition for the Best Actress trophy has already become one of the most talked-about categories of the season. With a mix of celebrated performers and rising talents in contention, the nominations highlight some of the most compelling performances seen on screen in 2025.

From emotionally intense portrayals to characters shaped by personal struggles, this year’s nominees showcase the depth and diversity of modern cinema. As the awards ceremony approaches, film enthusiasts around the world are closely watching which performance will ultimately secure one of the industry’s most prestigious honours.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2026: When And Where To Watch The 98th Academy Awards? Know Host, Nominees And More Details

Best Actress Nominees At The 2026 Oscars

The nominations for Actress in a Leading Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Mc090VFJrS — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2026

The nominees in the Best Actress category include Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You), Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value), and Emma Stone (Bugonia).

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Jessie Buckley has earned her second Academy Award nomination for portraying Agnes in Hamnet. Her performance has already drawn widespread acclaim during the awards season, receiving honours such as a BAFTA Award, Critics' Choice Award, Golden Globe Award and Screen Actors Guild Award. In the film, Buckley plays the wife of William Shakespeare, a woman confronting deep grief following the death of their son Hamnet during a devastating plague outbreak.

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Emma Stone once again finds herself in the Oscar spotlight with her nomination for Bugonia. The actor previously won the Best Actress Academy Award in 2017 for her performance as Mia in La La Land. She returned to Oscar glory in 2024 with Poor Things, the surreal drama directed by Yorgos Lanthimos.

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Kate Hudson has secured a Best Actress nomination for her role as Claire, also known as Thunder, in Song Sung Blue. Directed by Craig Brewer, the film tells the real-life story of a couple from Milwaukee who built a career performing songs by Neil Diamond while navigating both personal struggles and professional success.

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Rose Byrne has been recognised with an Academy Award nomination for her role as Linda in If I Had Legs I'd Kick You. The film centres on a woman grappling with multiple crises in her life, including her daughter’s serious illness, an absent husband, a missing loved one and complex therapy sessions.

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Renate Reinsve has received her first Academy Award nomination for playing Nora Borg in Sentimental Value, directed by Joachim Trier. The film focuses on a filmmaker’s complicated relationship with his daughters, while Nora confronts her own struggles related to mental health.

Best Supporting Actress Nominees

The Best Supporting Actress category also features a strong line-up of performers recognised for their impactful roles. The nominees include:

Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan - Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

As the countdown to the 98th Academy Awards continues, the Best Actress category remains one of the most closely followed races, with audiences eager to see which performance will ultimately claim the coveted Oscar.