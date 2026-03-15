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HomeEntertainmentOscar Nominations 2026 Best Actress: Emma Stone Faces Strong Competition From Jessie Buckley And Kate Hudson

Oscar Nominations 2026 Best Actress: Emma Stone Faces Strong Competition From Jessie Buckley And Kate Hudson

Oscar Nominations 2026 Best Actress: Emma Stone, Jessie Buckley, Kate Hudson, Rose Byrne and Renate Reinsve compete for one of the most prestigious honours at the 98th Academy Awards.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 15 Mar 2026 03:51 PM (IST)
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Oscar Nominations 2026 Best Actress: As anticipation builds for the 98th Academy Awards, the competition for the Best Actress trophy has already become one of the most talked-about categories of the season. With a mix of celebrated performers and rising talents in contention, the nominations highlight some of the most compelling performances seen on screen in 2025.

From emotionally intense portrayals to characters shaped by personal struggles, this year’s nominees showcase the depth and diversity of modern cinema. As the awards ceremony approaches, film enthusiasts around the world are closely watching which performance will ultimately secure one of the industry’s most prestigious honours.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2026: When And Where To Watch The 98th Academy Awards? Know Host, Nominees And More Details

Best Actress Nominees At The 2026 Oscars

The nominees in the Best Actress category include Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You), Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value), and Emma Stone (Bugonia).

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Jessie Buckley has earned her second Academy Award nomination for portraying Agnes in Hamnet. Her performance has already drawn widespread acclaim during the awards season, receiving honours such as a BAFTA Award, Critics' Choice Award, Golden Globe Award and Screen Actors Guild Award. In the film, Buckley plays the wife of William Shakespeare, a woman confronting deep grief following the death of their son Hamnet during a devastating plague outbreak. 

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Emma Stone once again finds herself in the Oscar spotlight with her nomination for Bugonia. The actor previously won the Best Actress Academy Award in 2017 for her performance as Mia in La La Land. She returned to Oscar glory in 2024 with Poor Things, the surreal drama directed by Yorgos Lanthimos.

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Kate Hudson has secured a Best Actress nomination for her role as Claire, also known as Thunder, in Song Sung Blue. Directed by Craig Brewer, the film tells the real-life story of a couple from Milwaukee who built a career performing songs by Neil Diamond while navigating both personal struggles and professional success.

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Rose Byrne has been recognised with an Academy Award nomination for her role as Linda in If I Had Legs I'd Kick You. The film centres on a woman grappling with multiple crises in her life, including her daughter’s serious illness, an absent husband, a missing loved one and complex therapy sessions.

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Renate Reinsve has received her first Academy Award nomination for playing Nora Borg in Sentimental Value, directed by Joachim Trier. The film focuses on a filmmaker’s complicated relationship with his daughters, while Nora confronts her own struggles related to mental health.

Best Supporting Actress Nominees

The Best Supporting Actress category also features a strong line-up of performers recognised for their impactful roles. The nominees include:

  • Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
  • Amy Madigan - Weapons
  • Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners
  • Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

As the countdown to the 98th Academy Awards continues, the Best Actress category remains one of the most closely followed races, with audiences eager to see which performance will ultimately claim the coveted Oscar.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the nominees for Best Actress at the 2026 Oscars?

The nominees for Best Actress at the 2026 Oscars are Jessie Buckley for Hamnet, Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, Kate Hudson for Song Sung Blue, Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value, and Emma Stone for Bugonia.

Which actress has been nominated for Best Actress for the second time?

Jessie Buckley has earned her second Academy Award nomination for her role as Agnes in Hamnet.

Which film stars Kate Hudson in a Best Actress nominated role?

Kate Hudson is nominated for Best Actress for her role as Claire, also known as Thunder, in the film Song Sung Blue.

Is this Renate Reinsve's first Oscar nomination?

Yes, Renate Reinsve has received her first Academy Award nomination for playing Nora Borg in Sentimental Value.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Mar 2026 03:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Academy Awards 2026 Oscar Nominations 2026 Best Actress Nominees Oscar Nominations 2026 Best Actress
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