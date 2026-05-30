Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Drishyam 3 crossed Rs 200 crore worldwide with strong box office performance.

Karuppu maintained its steady run, holding a strong position.

Chand Mera Dil and Pati Patni Aur Woh Do saw collections slip.

Raja Shivaji and Bhooth Bangla continued their theatrical runs steadily.

Friday turned out to be a mixed day at the box office, with some films maintaining momentum while others witnessed noticeable slowdowns. The biggest talking point remained Drishyam 3, which comfortably crossed the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide. Meanwhile, Karuppu continued its steady run, whereas Chand Mera Dil and Pati Patni Aur Woh Do saw their collections slip further.

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Chand Mera Dil Day 8 Box Office Collection

Chand Mera Dil faced a challenging Friday as its Day 8 earnings dropped by 40.9% compared with the previous day. The film managed Rs 1.30 crore net from 2,665 shows, down from Rs 2.20 crore.

Its cumulative India gross collection has reached Rs 24.50 crore, while India net collections stand at Rs 20.75 crore. With overseas earnings of Rs 3.05 crore, the film's worldwide gross total now stands at Rs 27.55 crore.

Drishyam 3 Day 9 Box Office Collection

Drishyam 3 continued its impressive theatrical run on Day 9. The Malayalam thriller earned Rs 4.30 crore net from 2,524 shows, although this was 35.3% lower than the Rs 6.65 crore collected a day earlier.

Despite the decline, the film has amassed Rs 86.25 crore in India net collections and Rs 100.08 crore in India gross collections. Overseas, it added Rs 6 crore on Day 9, taking its international total to Rs 109 crore. As a result, the film's worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 209.08 crore.

Karuppu Day 15 Box Office Collection

Karuppu held its ground on Day 15, collecting Rs 3.25 crore net across 3,024 shows. The figure represents a 34.3% drop from the previous day's Rs 4.95 crore.

The film's India gross collection now stands at Rs 198.28 crore, while India net earnings have reached Rs 171.40 crore. Overseas collections have climbed to Rs 75.75 crore, pushing the worldwide gross total to Rs 274.03 crore.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Day 15 Box Office Collection

On Day 15, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do collected Rs 1.25 crore net from 2,458 shows, marking a 28.6% decline from the previous day's Rs 1.75 crore.

The film has accumulated Rs 43.20 crore in India net collections and Rs 51.26 crore in India gross collections. Overseas revenue has reached Rs 7.65 crore, helping the worldwide gross collection touch Rs 58.91 crore.

Raja Shivaji Day 29 Box Office Collection

After completing 29 days in cinemas, Raja Shivaji added Rs 0.32 crore gross and Rs 0.29 crore net, with Marathi-language screenings contributing the majority of the revenue.

The historical drama has now generated Rs 111.12 crore gross in India and Rs 4.27 crore overseas. Its worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 115.39 crore, while total India net collections have reached Rs 94.04 crore across 89,215 shows.

Bhooth Bangla Day 43 Box Office Collection

Bhooth Bangla remained in theatres on Day 43, collecting Rs 0.55 crore net from 1,396 shows. This was 35.3% lower than the Rs 0.85 crore earned the previous day.

The horror-comedy has now accumulated Rs 177.45 crore in India net collections and Rs 210.23 crore in India gross collections. Overseas earnings have reached Rs 53.75 crore, taking the worldwide gross tally to Rs 263.98 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 Day 72 Box Office Collection

Even after 72 days in cinemas, Dhurandhar: The Revenge continued to bring in revenue. The film earned Rs 0.10 crore net from 203 shows, a 50% decline from the previous day's Rs 0.20 crore.

Its India gross collection has climbed to Rs 1,374.27 crore, while India net collections stand at Rs 1,148.30 crore. Overseas revenue has reached Rs 438 crore, helping the film achieve a massive worldwide gross collection of Rs 1,812.27 crore.

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Friday Box Office Verdict

Drishyam 3 is the clear winner of Friday's box office race. With the highest daily collection among current releases and a worldwide gross of Rs 209.08 crore, the film maintained its dominance. Karuppu retained second position, while Chand Mera Dil suffered the sharpest percentage decline among the key contenders.