Oscars 2026 Live Stream: When And Where To Watch The 98th Academy Awards In India

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Oscars 2026 Live Stream: The countdown has begun for Hollywood’s most prestigious night as the 98th Academy Awards prepare to celebrate the finest achievements in global cinema. Every year, the Oscars bring together the biggest names in filmmaking, from legendary directors to rising stars, all under one roof for an evening filled with glamour, emotion and historic wins.

This year’s ceremony, set to take place at the legendary Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood, Los Angeles, has already generated massive excitement among film lovers worldwide. As anticipation builds, many fans in India are eager to know exactly when and where they can watch the Oscars 2026 live.

ALSO READ: Oscar Nominations 2026: Full List Of 98th Academy Awards Nominees Announced

Who Will Host The Oscars 2026?

The 98th Academy Awards will once again be hosted by comedian and television personality Conan O’Brien. Known for his witty humour and charismatic stage presence, he will guide viewers through Hollywood’s biggest celebration of cinema.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Oscars 2026 Date And Time In India

Due to the time difference between India and the United States, Indian audiences will be able to watch the ceremony in the early hours of Monday, March 16, 2026.

The live broadcast will begin at 4:30 AM IST, allowing viewers in India to experience the award announcements and memorable moments as they happen.

Before the main ceremony begins, fans can also tune in for the red carpet coverage starting at around 3:30 AM IST, where global celebrities will arrive in style and set the tone for the evening’s celebrations.

For viewers who miss the live telecast, the ceremony will also have a repeat broadcast later the same day at 9:00 PM IST.

Where To Watch Oscars 2026 In India

Indian viewers will have multiple options to catch the 98th Academy Awards.

On television, the ceremony will be broadcast on Star Movies, Star Movies Select and Colors Infinity, giving audiences several channels to enjoy the show.

For those who prefer online streaming, the Oscars will be available on JioHotstar, where the ceremony can also be watched on demand after the live broadcast.

Global Broadcast And Streaming Platforms

In the United States, the ceremony will be televised on ABC, while international audiences can also access the event through streaming services such as Hulu, YouTube TV and Fubo.

With millions of viewers tuning in across the globe, the Oscars remain one of the most widely watched entertainment events each year.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Appear As Presenter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Adding an exciting connection for Indian audiences, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be among the presenters at this year’s ceremony.

The star-studded event is also expected to feature appearances by several prominent Hollywood personalities, including Michael B. Jordan, Paul Mescal, Robert Downey Jr., and Anne Hathaway, who will present awards during the evening.

Which Films Lead The Oscars 2026 Race?

The competition for this year’s Oscars is already intense, with several critically acclaimed films dominating the nominations list.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s film “One Battle After Another” has secured around 13 nominations, making it one of the strongest contenders of the season.

Meanwhile, Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” has emerged as the biggest standout, earning 16 nominations and setting a new record in the process.

As the ceremony approaches, film enthusiasts around the world are eagerly waiting to see which films and stars will ultimately take home the coveted Academy Awards.