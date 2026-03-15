Oscar Nominations 2026 Predictions: Who Could Win Best Picture, Actor And Actress

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Oscar Nominations 2026 Predictions: With the 98th Academy Awards approaching, the awards season race has entered its final and most unpredictable stage. Film enthusiasts and industry insiders alike are closely analysing the contenders that have dominated major ceremonies throughout the year. From powerful dramas to blockbuster crowd-pleasers, the competition reflects the wide range of storytelling that defined cinema in 2025.

While nothing is ever guaranteed on Oscar night, recent wins at the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, Critics’ Choice Awards and SAG Awards offer clues about which films and performances could emerge victorious. Here is a closer look at the likely winners across the biggest categories.

ALSO READ: Oscar Nominations 2026: Full List Of 98th Academy Awards Nominees Announced

Best Picture Prediction: One Battle After Another

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Predicting the Best Picture winner remains one of the most challenging tasks each year. Early in the awards season, the competition appeared to be between One Battle After Another and the Shakespeare-inspired drama Hamnet. Many believed the latter might dominate the season after its Golden Globe success.

However, the race has evolved over time. Ryan Coogler’s Sinners has steadily gained momentum and positioned itself as a formidable rival.

Despite the tight competition, One Battle After Another currently appears to have the edge. The film has already secured major honours including the Critics’ Choice Award, the Golden Globe and the BAFTA, strengthening its chances at the Oscars.

Interestingly, both Sinners and One Battle After Another followed unconventional paths to awards recognition. Rather than debuting at traditional autumn film festivals, both productions found success as widely popular theatrical releases, drawing strong audience response.

Best Director Prediction: Ryan Coogler

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The Best Director race has narrowed to two prominent filmmakers: Ryan Coogler and Paul Thomas Anderson. Both directors have enjoyed considerable recognition throughout the awards season.

Coogler’s work on the vampire-themed drama Sinners has been widely praised for its bold storytelling and visual ambition. If he wins, it would mark a historic moment for the Academy by recognising a Black filmmaker in this category.

Anderson, meanwhile, remains a strong competitor. Despite directing acclaimed films such as Boogie Nights and Phantom Thread, he has yet to secure an Academy Award. Nevertheless, current momentum suggests that Coogler may ultimately take home the trophy.

Best Actress Prediction: Jessie Buckley

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The Best Actress race, often one of the most unpredictable categories, appears unusually clear this year. Jessie Buckley is widely considered the frontrunner for her emotional performance in Hamnet, where she portrays Agnes, the wife of William Shakespeare.

Her portrayal of a mother dealing with profound grief following the loss of her son has earned widespread acclaim. Buckley has already collected several major awards during the season, including the Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice Award and the SAG Award.

Although strong performances from Kate Hudson, Rose Byrne and Emma Stone have been praised by critics, Buckley currently seems the most likely winner in this category.

Best Actor Prediction: Michael B. Jordan

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The Best Actor race has been one of the most competitive this year. Timothée Chalamet initially appeared to lead the field after winning the Golden Globe and the Critics’ Choice Award for his role as table tennis star Marty Supreme.

However, the dynamic shifted after Michael B. Jordan won both the BAFTA and SAG Awards for portraying twin brothers in Sinners. These victories significantly strengthened his position in the race.

While the category remains highly competitive and unpredictable, Jordan currently stands as the frontrunner. That said, observers would not be entirely surprised if Wagner Moura emerges as a surprise winner for The Secret Agent.

Best Supporting Actress Prediction: Amy Madigan

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Amy Madigan’s performance in Weapons has earned strong praise from critics and industry watchers. Her portrayal has been described as haunting and memorable, making her a leading contender in the supporting actress category.

Wunmi Mosaku’s role in Sinners and Teyana Taylor’s performance in One Battle After Another have also generated significant attention. However, Madigan’s consistent recognition throughout the awards season gives her a slight advantage.

One potential challenge is that Weapons was not nominated for Best Picture, which may reduce its visibility among some voters.

Best Supporting Actor Prediction: Delroy Lindo

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The supporting actor category could once again favour Sinners. Delroy Lindo’s performance in the film has been widely applauded and is currently viewed as the strongest contender for the award.

At the same time, Sean Penn’s performance in Paul Thomas Anderson’s film has drawn significant praise for standing out even among a star-studded cast.

Nevertheless, the prediction leans toward Lindo taking home the Oscar, although surprises remain possible. Some observers believe Stellan Skarsgård’s performance in Sentimental Value could also emerge as a late contender.