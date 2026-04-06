‘Aggressors Will See Our Might’: Iran Rejects Ceasefire, Proposes 10-Point Plan

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Iran has proposed a 10-clause framework that goes beyond a temporary ceasefire, outlining broader conditions aimed at ending the conflict and addressing long-term regional and economic concerns. The plan focuses on securing a permanent resolution, including ensuring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, lifting sanctions, and initiating reconstruction efforts. The proposal signals Tehran’s push to shift negotiations from short-term de-escalation to a more comprehensive settlement aligned with its strategic interests.

The framework also calls for an end to wider regional conflicts and emphasises economic recovery measures, indicating Iran’s intent to link ceasefire discussions with structural geopolitical changes.

Escalation Rhetoric

Amid the diplomatic push, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi accused Israel and the United States of targeting academic institutions.

Israeli-U.S. aggressors have bombed the MIT of Iran. This follows attacks on other universities.



1,400 years ago, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said that even if knowledge was situated in the distant Pleiades, Iranians would be capable of attaining it.



Aggressors will see our might. pic.twitter.com/Dn3hSCaBNv — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 6, 2026

“Israeli-U.S. aggressors have bombed the MIT of Iran… Aggressors will see our might,” he said in a social media post, alleging attacks on universities and warning of retaliation.

The remarks reflect a sharp escalation in rhetoric, as tensions continue to rise alongside ongoing military exchanges.

US-Israeli strikes across Iran have killed at least 34 people, including six children, according to reports.

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