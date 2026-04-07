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Election Campaign To End Today: The high-voltage campaigning for Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry will officially come to an end today (April 7, Tuesday), drawing the curtain on weeks of intense political activity.

With polling scheduled in a single phase on April 9, political parties are making their final push to connect with voters across 126 constituencies in Assam, 140 in Kerala, and 30 in Puducherry.

Final Day Frenzy In Assam

In Assam, the last day of campaigning has seen a flurry of rallies and roadshows led by top leaders. Narendra Modi addressed multiple gatherings, highlighting development initiatives and projecting his party’s vision for continued growth in the state, as reported by AIR.

At the same time, the Congress stepped up its attack, with senior leader Kumari Selja accusing the BJP of raising divisive issues during elections. Regional outfits such as the Asom Gana Parishad, Assam Jatiya Parishad, and Raijor Dal also intensified their outreach to voters in the final hours.

Kerala Enforces Silence Period Rules

In Kerala, election authorities are preparing to enforce strict regulations once campaigning ends this evening. Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar confirmed that all campaigning activities must cease by 6 pm.

The 48-hour “silence period” under the Representation of the People Act, 1951 will then come into force, prohibiting public meetings, rallies, and election-related broadcasts. Political advertisements during this period will require prior clearance, and leaders from outside constituencies must leave once campaigning concludes.

Officials have urged all parties to adhere strictly to the guidelines to ensure a smooth and fair voting process.

Star Power Peaks In Puducherry

In Puducherry, the final day has witnessed high-profile campaigning, reflecting the stakes involved. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and DMK chief M. K. Stalin have all addressed rallies, making last-minute appeals to voters.

Their presence highlights the intense competition as parties seek to consolidate support before the campaign window closes.

Focus Shifts To Polling Day

With campaigning ending today, attention will now turn to voter turnout and election-day preparations. Authorities across all three regions are gearing up for a peaceful and orderly polling process on April 9.

As the silence period begins, the electoral battle moves from public rallies to the ballot box, where voters will ultimately decide the outcome.