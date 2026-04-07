Campaigning for the Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry officially comes to an end on April 7, Tuesday.
Election Campaigning To End Today; Final Push In Assam, Kerala & Puducherry Ahead Of April 9 Polls
Election campaigning to end on April 7 in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry, with leaders making last appeals ahead of crucial single-phase polling on April 9.
Election Campaign To End Today: The high-voltage campaigning for Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry will officially come to an end today (April 7, Tuesday), drawing the curtain on weeks of intense political activity.
With polling scheduled in a single phase on April 9, political parties are making their final push to connect with voters across 126 constituencies in Assam, 140 in Kerala, and 30 in Puducherry.
Final Day Frenzy In Assam
In Assam, the last day of campaigning has seen a flurry of rallies and roadshows led by top leaders. Narendra Modi addressed multiple gatherings, highlighting development initiatives and projecting his party’s vision for continued growth in the state, as reported by AIR.
At the same time, the Congress stepped up its attack, with senior leader Kumari Selja accusing the BJP of raising divisive issues during elections. Regional outfits such as the Asom Gana Parishad, Assam Jatiya Parishad, and Raijor Dal also intensified their outreach to voters in the final hours.
Kerala Enforces Silence Period Rules
In Kerala, election authorities are preparing to enforce strict regulations once campaigning ends this evening. Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar confirmed that all campaigning activities must cease by 6 pm.
The 48-hour “silence period” under the Representation of the People Act, 1951 will then come into force, prohibiting public meetings, rallies, and election-related broadcasts. Political advertisements during this period will require prior clearance, and leaders from outside constituencies must leave once campaigning concludes.
Officials have urged all parties to adhere strictly to the guidelines to ensure a smooth and fair voting process.
Star Power Peaks In Puducherry
In Puducherry, the final day has witnessed high-profile campaigning, reflecting the stakes involved. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and DMK chief M. K. Stalin have all addressed rallies, making last-minute appeals to voters.
Their presence highlights the intense competition as parties seek to consolidate support before the campaign window closes.
Focus Shifts To Polling Day
With campaigning ending today, attention will now turn to voter turnout and election-day preparations. Authorities across all three regions are gearing up for a peaceful and orderly polling process on April 9.
As the silence period begins, the electoral battle moves from public rallies to the ballot box, where voters will ultimately decide the outcome.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When does campaigning end for the Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry?
What is the 'silence period' and when does it start in Kerala?
The 'silence period' is a 48-hour duration where public meetings, rallies, and election broadcasts are prohibited. It begins at 6 pm on April 7.
Which prominent leaders were seen campaigning on the final day?
Leaders like Narendra Modi in Assam, Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah in Puducherry were among those seen campaigning actively on the final day.
When is the polling scheduled for these Assembly elections?
Polling for the Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry is scheduled to take place in a single phase on April 9.