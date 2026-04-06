Shah Rukh Khan attended the match with his daughter, Suhana Khan. They were also seen together at the airport before heading to the stadium.
IPL 2026: SRK, Suhana Khan Enjoy Sev, Peanuts During KKR vs PBKS Match At Eden Gardens - Watch
Shah Rukh Khan, sporting a salt-and-pepper look for his upcoming film King, attended the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 match at Eden Gardens with daughter Suhana.
As Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata during IPL 2026, franchise co-owner Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the stadium with daughter Suhana Khan to watch the match. The actor was seen sporting a salt-and-pepper look, which is believed to be for his upcoming film King.
During the match, eagle-eyed fans noticed the father-daughter duo enjoying snacks in the stands. Many initially believed the snack was makhana, but several viewers pointed out that it appeared to be sev and peanuts. Videos of the moment quickly began circulating on social media.
SRK, Suhana Khan At Eden Gardens
One fan shared a clip of the duo on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Pookie @iamsrk spotted eating makhana in Eden Gardens!!” while posting the video of Shah Rukh and Suhana enjoying the snack during the game.
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Favourite view 🤍 pic.twitter.com/iBeS1ngpWK— s (@srksworld_) April 6, 2026
In another video, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen sipping a drink while watching the match. A separate clip shows the actor warmly waving at the crowd from the stands.
OUR KING, OUR PRIDE 👑💜 ruling hearts at Eden Gardens, the love is unreal! 🔥#ShahRukhKhan #KKR pic.twitter.com/B1rb6PIIGe— Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) April 6, 2026
For the match, SRK kept it casual in a white KKR T-shirt paired with ripped jeans and a KKR cap to support his team.
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Some photos from the stadium also show him chatting with KKR CEO Venky Mysore, while others capture him and Suhana waiting for the game to resume.
very intense discussion going on between Shah Rukh Khan and Venky Mysore pic.twitter.com/XclNXDf22P— sohom (@AwaaraHoon) April 6, 2026
KKR’s official social media handle also shared a video of Shah Rukh Khan at the stadium.
Back in his palace 👑💜 pic.twitter.com/6SZefcgkWl— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 6, 2026
SRK, Suhana Spotted At Airport
Before reaching the stadium, several photos and videos of Shah Rukh Khan walking hand in hand with Suhana Khan at the airport surfaced online. The two were accompanied by SRK’s manager, Pooja Dadlani.
#WATCH | West Bengal | Superstar and Co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, Shah Rukh Khan, along with his daughter Suhana Khan, arrive at Kolkata airport to witness his team's match against Punjab Kings at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/KC5VOLSfRB— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2026
On the field, KKR won the toss and opted to bat against PBKS. However, the team struggled early in the innings before rain interrupted play. At the time of the interruption, KKR had scored 25 runs for the loss of two wickets in 3.4 overs. According to Google’s win probability tracker, PBKS held a 78 per cent chance of winning, while KKR stood at 22 per cent.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who accompanied Shah Rukh Khan to the KKR vs PBKS match?
What snack were Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan seen eating at the stadium?
While some initially thought it was makhana, fans observed that the snack appeared to be sev and peanuts. Videos of them enjoying it circulated on social media.
What was Shah Rukh Khan's outfit for the match?
Shah Rukh Khan kept his look casual, wearing a white KKR T-shirt, ripped jeans, and a KKR cap to support his team.
What was the match situation when rain interrupted play?
KKR opted to bat after winning the toss but struggled, scoring 25 runs for two wickets in 3.4 overs before the interruption. PBKS had a higher win probability at that point.