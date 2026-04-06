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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesIPL 2026: SRK, Suhana Khan Enjoy Sev, Peanuts During KKR vs PBKS Match At Eden Gardens - Watch

IPL 2026: SRK, Suhana Khan Enjoy Sev, Peanuts During KKR vs PBKS Match At Eden Gardens - Watch

Shah Rukh Khan, sporting a salt-and-pepper look for his upcoming film King, attended the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 match at Eden Gardens with daughter Suhana.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 10:28 PM (IST)
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As Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata during IPL 2026, franchise co-owner Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the stadium with daughter Suhana Khan to watch the match. The actor was seen sporting a salt-and-pepper look, which is believed to be for his upcoming film King.

During the match, eagle-eyed fans noticed the father-daughter duo enjoying snacks in the stands. Many initially believed the snack was makhana, but several viewers pointed out that it appeared to be sev and peanuts. Videos of the moment quickly began circulating on social media.

SRK, Suhana Khan At Eden Gardens

One fan shared a clip of the duo on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Pookie @iamsrk spotted eating makhana in Eden Gardens!!” while posting the video of Shah Rukh and Suhana enjoying the snack during the game.

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In another video, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen sipping a drink while watching the match. A separate clip shows the actor warmly waving at the crowd from the stands.

 

For the match, SRK kept it casual in a white KKR T-shirt paired with ripped jeans and a KKR cap to support his team.

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Some photos from the stadium also show him chatting with KKR CEO Venky Mysore, while others capture him and Suhana waiting for the game to resume.

KKR’s official social media handle also shared a video of Shah Rukh Khan at the stadium.

SRK, Suhana Spotted At Airport

Before reaching the stadium, several photos and videos of Shah Rukh Khan walking hand in hand with Suhana Khan at the airport surfaced online. The two were accompanied by SRK’s manager, Pooja Dadlani.

On the field, KKR won the toss and opted to bat against PBKS. However, the team struggled early in the innings before rain interrupted play. At the time of the interruption, KKR had scored 25 runs for the loss of two wickets in 3.4 overs. According to Google’s win probability tracker, PBKS held a 78 per cent chance of winning, while KKR stood at 22 per cent.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who accompanied Shah Rukh Khan to the KKR vs PBKS match?

Shah Rukh Khan attended the match with his daughter, Suhana Khan. They were also seen together at the airport before heading to the stadium.

What snack were Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan seen eating at the stadium?

While some initially thought it was makhana, fans observed that the snack appeared to be sev and peanuts. Videos of them enjoying it circulated on social media.

What was Shah Rukh Khan's outfit for the match?

Shah Rukh Khan kept his look casual, wearing a white KKR T-shirt, ripped jeans, and a KKR cap to support his team.

What was the match situation when rain interrupted play?

KKR opted to bat after winning the toss but struggled, scoring 25 runs for two wickets in 3.4 overs before the interruption. PBKS had a higher win probability at that point.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 10:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
KKR Vs PBKS SHAH RUKH KHAN SRK + IPL 2026
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