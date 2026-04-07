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HomeEntertainmentMoviesDhurandhar 2 On Record-Breaking Run, Just Rs 7 Cr Away From Breaking Baahubali 2’s 9-Year Record

Dhurandhar 2 On Record-Breaking Run, Just Rs 7 Cr Away From Breaking Baahubali 2’s 9-Year Record

Dhurandhar 2 has earned Rs 1,622.72 crore worldwide, including Rs 1,225.72 crore from India and Rs 397 crore from overseas markets in gross collections.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 08:51 AM (IST)
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Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, popularly known as Dhurandhar 2, has been on a record-breaking spree since its release on March 19. After delivering an exceptional performance for two weeks, the Aditya Dhar directorial continued its strong momentum into the third weekend. The film has crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark in India alone, becoming the highest-grossing Bollywood film to date.

Despite this, weekday collections have once again begun to slow down, even as people continue to throng theatres to watch the film.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Headlined by Ranveer Singh, the film recorded its lowest daily collection so far. According to Sacnilk’s early trend report, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 10 crore on Day 19, which was the third Monday after its release. With this, the film’s total net collection in India has reached Rs 1,023.77 crore in just 19 days.

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The film, a sequel to Dhurandhar, earned Rs 674.17 crore in its first week and Rs 263.65 crore in its second week.

Fourth-Highest Third-Monday Grosser

Despite its strong run, Dhurandhar 2 did not top the list of the highest third-Monday collections. The record is still held by its prequel, Dhurandhar, which earned Rs 19.7 crore on its third Monday.

The second position is held by Pushpa 2 with Rs 14.25 crore, followed by Baahubali 2, which collected Rs 14 crore.

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With its Rs 10 crore third-Monday earnings, Dhurandhar 2 has now become the fourth-highest third-Monday grosser in Indian box office history.

Dhurandhar 2 Day-Wise Collection

Paid previews: Rs 43 crore

Day 1: Rs 102.55 crore

Day 2: Rs 80.72 crore

Day 3: Rs 113 crore

Day 4: Rs 114.85 crore

Day 5: Rs 56.60 crore

Day 7: Rs 48.75 crore

Day 8: Rs 49.70 crore

First-week total: Rs 674.17 crore

Day 9: Rs 41.75 crore

Day 10: Rs 62.85 crore

Day 11: Rs 68.10 crore

Day 12: Rs 25.30 crore

Day 13: Rs 27.25 crore

Day 14: Rs 20.10 crore

Day 15: Rs 18.30 crore

Second-week total: Rs 263.65 crore

Day 16: Rs 21.55 crore

Day 17: Rs 25.65 crore

Day 18: Rs 28.75 crore

Day 19: Rs 10 crore

Dhurandhar To Break Baahubali 2 Record

Although the film witnessed a noticeable drop in collections on its third Monday, it is now on the verge of breaking a major nine-year-old record held by Prabhas’ Baahubali 2. Dhurandhar 2 is currently just Rs 7 crore away from surpassing the lifetime India collection of Baahubali 2, which stands at Rs 1,030.42 crore.

Once it crosses this milestone, Dhurandhar 2 will become the second-highest-grossing film in India, trailing only Pushpa 2, which has collected Rs 1,234.10 crore.

All About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 features Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. In the film, Ranveer plays an Indian spy named Hamza Mazari Ali, who infiltrates Pakistan’s Lyari region to dismantle a terrorist network.

The sequel also delves into the character’s backstory, tracing his transformation from Jaskirat Singh Rangi to Hamza Mazari Ali.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the total collection of Dhurandhar 2 in India?

Dhurandhar 2 has crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark in India, with its total net collection reaching Rs 1,023.77 crore in just 19 days.

What was Dhurandhar 2's collection on its third Monday?

On its third Monday, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 10 crore, making it the fourth-highest third-Monday grosser in Indian box office history.

Is Dhurandhar 2 the highest-grossing Bollywood film?

Yes, Dhurandhar 2 has become the highest-grossing Bollywood film to date after crossing Rs 1,000 crore in India.

Which record is Dhurandhar 2 close to breaking?

Dhurandhar 2 is on the verge of breaking the nine-year-old record held by Baahubali 2 for lifetime India collection, needing only Rs 7 crore more.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 08:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
ABP Live Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar The Revenge
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