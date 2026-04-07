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HomeCitiesWait Over For UP Residents, Final Voter List To Be Out On This Date

Wait Over For UP Residents, Final Voter List To Be Out On This Date

The final voter list in Uttar Pradesh will be shared with all recognised political parties, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa announced.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 08:41 AM (IST)
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UP Final Voter List: The wait for the final voter list in Uttar Pradesh is set to end soon after the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa announced that the final electoral roll will be published on April 10. He said the Election Commission remains committed to ensuring that the voter list is accurate and error-free. The date for publication was finalised after a key review meeting.

Rinwa made a surprise visit to Mathura on Monday, where he reviewed the progress of the SIR process with district officials. The meeting was attended by District Magistrate and District Election Officer Chandra Prakash Singh, Additional District Magistrate (Finance & Revenue) and Deputy District Election Officer Dr Pankaj Kumar Verma, along with other senior officials.

He stated that the revision of electoral rolls is being carried out with January 1, as the qualifying date, and the final list will be published on April 10.

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Final Voter List To Be Shared With Political Parties

During the meeting, Rinwa directed all Electoral Registration Officers to thoroughly verify the data before final publication and ensure that the list is ready for download. He also instructed the District Election Officer to convene a meeting with all recognised political parties by 11 am on April 10 and provide them with the final voter list. A receipt confirming its distribution must be sent to the CEO’s office.

It is noteworthy that the draft voter list was released on January 6 this year, allowing voters to verify their names and apply for corrections or fresh entries. The correction window remained open from January to March 2026, enabling eligible voters to update their details before the final publication.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will the final UP voter list be published?

The final UP voter list will be published on April 10. This date was finalized after a review meeting concerning the Special Intensive Revision process.

What is the qualifying date for the current voter roll revision?

The revision of electoral rolls is being carried out with January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date. The final list will reflect this.

How will political parties receive the final voter list?

The District Election Officer will convene a meeting with recognized political parties on April 10 to provide them with the final voter list. A receipt must be sent to the CEO's office.

When was the draft voter list released, and what was its purpose?

The draft voter list was released on January 6. It allowed voters to verify their names and apply for corrections or new entries before the final publication.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 08:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
UP News UP Final Voter List SIR UP SIR UP Final Voter List Date
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