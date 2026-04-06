Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Sarke Chunar Row: Kannada filmmaker Prem and lyricist Raqueeb Alam have submitted a written apology to the National Commission for Women (NCW) over the controversial song “Sarke Chunar,” which was picturised on Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt. The apology was submitted during a hearing in the suo motu case taken up by the Commission, chaired by NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar.

In a press release, the NCW said Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar raised concerns over the lyrics of the song, stating that they undermine the dignity of women. She also rejected the defence put forward by those involved that they were unaware of the meaning of the lyrics.

ALSO READ| ‘Will Watch Dhurandhar 2 In Good Pirated Version,’ Says Pakistani Film Distributor



“The Chairperson rejected the argument put forward by the accused that they were unaware of the meaning of the lyrics. She clearly stated that harming the dignity of women cannot be justified in the name of creativity,” NCW said in a press release.

The Commission further stated that those present during the hearing apologised in writing and assured that such an incident would not be repeated in the future. They also acknowledged that the song may have had a negative impact on society.

According to the NCW, the individuals present at the hearing also committed to working towards women’s empowerment over the next three months and agreed to submit a report detailing their efforts to the Commission.

Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt Skip Hearing

Actors Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt did not attend the hearing, though their legal representatives appeared on their behalf.

ALSO READ| ‘Was Offered Rs 50 Lakh To Sleep With Businessman,’ Claims Vada Pav Girl Chandrika Dixit

The Commission directed Nora Fatehi to appear in person on April 27. Sanjay Dutt, who cited professional commitments abroad for his absence, has been asked to appear before the Commission on April 8.

Row Over Sarke Chunar Song

The controversy surrounding the song began after it was released on YouTube. Initially, a teaser was uploaded, followed later by the full music video. The song is part of the upcoming Kannada film KD: The Devil, which is scheduled to release on April 30. The song received backlash for its allegedly vulgar lyrics and suggestive choreography.

The makers, shortly after, made the song private on YouTube, while a blame game reportedly began among those associated with the project. Complaints regarding the song were also filed with the Delhi Police and the Central government.