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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSarke Chunar Row: Director, Singer Submit Written Apology To NCW Over Nora Fatehi–Sanjay Dutt Song

Sarke Chunar Row: Director, Singer Submit Written Apology To NCW Over Nora Fatehi–Sanjay Dutt Song

Director Prem and lyricist Raqueeb Alam submitted a written apology to the NCW over the Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt song Sarke Chunar.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 09:45 PM (IST)
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Sarke Chunar Row: Kannada filmmaker Prem and lyricist Raqueeb Alam have submitted a written apology to the National Commission for Women (NCW) over the controversial song “Sarke Chunar,” which was picturised on Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt. The apology was submitted during a hearing in the suo motu case taken up by the Commission, chaired by NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar.

In a press release, the NCW said Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar raised concerns over the lyrics of the song, stating that they undermine the dignity of women. She also rejected the defence put forward by those involved that they were unaware of the meaning of the lyrics. 

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“The Chairperson rejected the argument put forward by the accused that they were unaware of the meaning of the lyrics. She clearly stated that harming the dignity of women cannot be justified in the name of creativity,” NCW said in a press release. 

The Commission further stated that those present during the hearing apologised in writing and assured that such an incident would not be repeated in the future. They also acknowledged that the song may have had a negative impact on society.

According to the NCW, the individuals present at the hearing also committed to working towards women’s empowerment over the next three months and agreed to submit a report detailing their efforts to the Commission.

Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt Skip Hearing

Actors Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt did not attend the hearing, though their legal representatives appeared on their behalf.

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The Commission directed Nora Fatehi to appear in person on April 27. Sanjay Dutt, who cited professional commitments abroad for his absence, has been asked to appear before the Commission on April 8.

Row Over Sarke Chunar Song

The controversy surrounding the song began after it was released on YouTube. Initially, a teaser was uploaded, followed later by the full music video. The song is part of the upcoming Kannada film KD: The Devil, which is scheduled to release on April 30. The song received backlash for its allegedly vulgar lyrics and suggestive choreography.

The makers, shortly after, made the song private on YouTube, while a blame game reportedly began among those associated with the project. Complaints regarding the song were also filed with the Delhi Police and the Central government.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who submitted an apology to the National Commission for Women (NCW) regarding the song 'Sarke Chunar'?

Kannada filmmaker Prem and lyricist Raqueeb Alam submitted a written apology to the NCW. This was in response to a suo motu case taken up by the Commission.

Why did the NCW raise concerns about the song 'Sarke Chunar'?

The NCW Chairperson stated that the song's lyrics undermined the dignity of women. She rejected the defense that the meaning of the lyrics was unknown.

Did Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt attend the NCW hearing?

No, Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt did not attend the hearing. Their legal representatives appeared on their behalf.

What commitments did those involved in the song make to the NCW?

They apologized in writing, assured such incidents would not be repeated, and committed to working towards women's empowerment over the next three months.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 09:45 PM (IST)
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Sanjay Dutt Nora Fatehi Sarke Chunar
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