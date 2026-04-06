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HomeNewsWorld'Entire Iran Can Be Taken Out In One Night': Trump Issues Stark Warning

'Entire Iran Can Be Taken Out In One Night': Trump Issues Stark Warning

US ramps up operations in war with Iran, with Trump detailing rescue missions, combat scale and warning action over a leak on stranded pilot.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 11:46 PM (IST)
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US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran, saying the entire country could be “taken out in one night” as tensions escalate. He also hailed the US operation to rescue stranded airmen as “historic”, underlining Washington’s military reach. Speaking to reporters, Trump highlighted both the scale of recent missions and the intensity of ongoing operations, while signalling a tougher stance amid rising conflict and continued strategic pressure on Tehran.

US Rescue Mission

Trump said he had authorised US forces to act decisively in securing stranded personnel, stating that he ordered the military to do “whatever was necessary” to bring American airmen back. He added that 21 aircraft were deployed in the initial operation, while calling the mission a demonstration of US capability in high-risk conditions and its ability to respond swiftly in hostile environments. Trump reinforced his "warning" about the scale of force available if required.

Massive Deployment And Combat Scale

Detailing the second rescue mission, Trump said it involved four bombers, 64 fighter jets, 48 refuelling tankers and 13 rescue aircraft, pointing to a large-scale and highly coordinated operation. He added that over the past 37 days, US forces have carried out more than 10,000 combat flights over Iran, calling the figure “unheard of”. Trump also noted that the F-15 downed last week marked the first manned US aircraft lost to enemy action during the operation.

Leak Hunt And Media Warning

Trump said US authorities are trying to identify the individual who leaked information about a second stranded pilot, claiming the disclosure made the rescue mission significantly more difficult. He said Iran had not been aware of the pilot’s status before the report emerged. Warning of possible legal action, Trump added that the US could demand the media organisation reveal the source’s identity or face prosecution, stressing that the matter involved national security and vowing to pursue the leaker aggressively.

He added that efforts to trace the leak are ongoing and expressed confidence that those responsible would be identified.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 10:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live Iran Israel War Trump On Iran Iran War Iran US Conflict
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