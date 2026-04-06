West Bengal Opinion Polls Predict Neck-And-Neck In 2026, But 2021 Tells Different Story

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: As West Bengal heads toward the Assembly elections, early opinion polls suggest a fiercely competitive contest between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP-led alliance. Surveys by agencies such as Matrize and Chanakya point to a narrow lead for the ruling party, indicating that the electoral fight could go down to the wire across several constituencies.

The Matrize poll, in particular, presents a near neck-and-neck scenario. It projects TMC with a 43% vote share, just two percentage points ahead of BJP+, which stands at 41%, while others account for 16%. Such a slim margin underscores how even minor shifts in voter sentiment could significantly alter the electoral outcome. Despite the close vote share gap, projections still give TMC a clear edge in terms of seats, suggesting it could cross the majority mark in the 294-member Assembly, though not necessarily with the kind of dominance seen in the past.

2021 Opinion Polls In West Bengal

However, a look back at the 2021 Assembly elections offers an important perspective on how polls in West Bengal have performed historically. In the run-up to the last election, several opinion and exit polls had predicted a tight race, with some even forecasting a potential BJP breakthrough or a hung Assembly. The narrative at the time was largely centred around a highly competitive contest between TMC and BJP, with uncertainty over the final outcome.

The actual results, however, told a very different story. The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC secured a sweeping victory, winning 215 out of 294 seats and returning to power for a third consecutive term. The BJP, despite emerging as the principal opposition, managed 77 seats--far behind the ruling party. The vote share gap was also significant, with TMC polling over 48% compared to BJP’s approximately 38%, translating into a decisive mandate that most projections had underestimated.

The 2021 experience has since become a key reference point for political observers and analysts. It highlighted a recurring trend where polls were able to identify the leading party but struggled to accurately gauge the scale of its advantage. While many surveys correctly indicated TMC’s lead, they failed to capture the magnitude of its eventual victory, often portraying a much tighter race than what unfolded on counting day.

As a result, while the current 2026 opinion polls indicate a close contest, they also come with a note of caution. The narrow vote share gap may suggest a competitive election, but past patterns indicate that the final verdict could still diverge significantly from early projections. Whether 2026 will follow the script of a tight race or deliver another decisive mandate remains to be seen, but one thing is clear -- West Bengal continues to defy easy electoral predictions.