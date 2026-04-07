Trump F-15 Leak Row: US President Threatens Media Crackdown, Says ‘Give It Up Or Go To Jail’

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Trump To Find F-15 'Leak': Amid a high-risk military rescue operation, Donald Trump has launched a sharp attack on the media, vowing legal action over a leak he claims jeopardised national security and endangered the life of a missing U.S. airman.

The controversy erupted after reports revealed that one crew member from a downed F-15 aircraft remained unaccounted for—information Trump insists should never have been made public during an active mission.

Trump Blames Leak For Escalation

Addressing reporters at the White House, Trump alleged that Iranian forces were initially unaware that a second airman was missing. He said the situation changed only after the information appeared in the press.

He said that they didn’t know someone was unaccounted for until that leak stressing that the disclosure significantly worsened the circumstances of the rescue effort, as per reports.

According to Trump, the leak transformed a dangerous operation into an even more complex and risky mission, as Iranian forces began their own search for the downed officer once the news broke.

Threat Of Legal Action Against Media

In a strong warning, Trump said his administration would move to identify the source of the leak and hold those responsible accountable. He indicated that authorities would directly confront the media organisation involved.

"We think we'll be able to find it out, because we're going to go to the media company that released it, and we're going to say, 'national security, give it up or go to jail," he said, as reported by NDTV.

While the president did not name the outlet, several major organisations—including The New York Times, Fox News, and Axios—had reported on the incident.

Rescue Mission Turned Race Against Time

The missing airman was ultimately recovered in a daring early Sunday operation. John Ratcliffe described the search as “like searching for a single grain of sand in a desert,” underscoring the immense difficulty of locating the officer.

Trump said the situation became a race against time after the leak, with U.S. and Iranian forces both attempting to locate the individual first.

Military Strategy & Deception

Highlighting the scale of the mission, Trump revealed that 155 aircraft were deployed, including bombers, fighters, refueling planes, and rescue helicopters. Much of this effort, he said, was aimed at misleading Iranian forces, as per CNN.

Despite sustaining serious injuries, the officer managed to flee the crash site and navigate mountainous terrain while avoiding detection. Trump noted that distancing from the crash site was crucial for survival in hostile territory.

The airman’s ability to evade capture ultimately allowed U.S. forces to complete the rescue, even as tensions mounted over the leak and its fallout.