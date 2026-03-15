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HomeEntertainmentOscars 2026: From The Statuette’s Weight To Artists With The Most Academy Awards, Interesting Facts To Know

Oscars 2026: From The Statuette’s Weight To Artists With The Most Academy Awards, Interesting Facts To Know

Explore fascinating facts about the Oscar trophy, including its design and rules, along with legendary artists who hold the record for the most Academy Award wins.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 15 Mar 2026 02:55 PM (IST)
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The Oscars are known for celebrating excellence in cinema, but the iconic award also comes with fascinating history and unique traditions. From strict rules governing the Oscar trophy to legendary record-breaking winners, the Academy Awards have built a legacy that goes far beyond the ceremony itself. As the 98th Academy Awards approach, here are some interesting facts that highlight the significance of this globally recognised honor.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2026: Everything To Know About The Host, Presenters, Performers, And More

Oscar Statuettes Cannot Be Sold

One of the lesser-known rules of the Academy Awards concerns the ownership of the Oscar trophy. Winners cannot freely sell their statuettes in the open market. Since 1951, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has enforced a rule requiring winners, or their heirs, to first offer the statuette back to the Academy for just one dollar if they ever wish to sell it.

This regulation was introduced to preserve the dignity and prestige associated with the award. By preventing the trophies from becoming commercial collectibles, the Academy ensures that the Oscar remains a symbol of artistic achievement rather than a tradable item. However, Oscar statuettes awarded before 1951 are not bound by this rule and can still be legally sold.

The Weight And Design Of The Oscar Trophy

The Oscar statuette is instantly recognisable, not only for its golden appearance but also for its unique design. The trophy stands approximately 13.5 inches tall, which is about 34 centimeters, and weighs around 8.5 pounds, or roughly 3.85 kilograms.

The statuette is made from solid bronze and coated with a layer of 24-karat gold, giving it the gleaming finish that audiences see during the ceremony. Because of its metal structure, the trophy feels noticeably heavy when held. Over the years, this golden figure has come to represent the highest honour in filmmaking.

Artists Who Hold The Record For The Most Oscars

Throughout the history of the Academy Awards, several legendary artists have set remarkable records with their multiple wins. These individuals have left a lasting mark on cinema, earning recognition for their extraordinary contributions.

Walt Disney

American animator, producer, and entrepreneur Walt Disney holds the record for the most Oscar wins in Academy Awards history. Known for introducing groundbreaking animation to audiences worldwide, Disney received an extraordinary 26 Oscars from 59 nominations. His achievements remain unmatched in the history of the awards.

Katharine Hepburn

The legendary American actress Katharine Hepburn remains the most awarded performer in the Best Actress category. Over a career spanning more than six decades, she won four Oscars from twelve nominations. Her wins came for roles in Morning Glory, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, The Lion in Winter, and On Golden Pond.

Cedric Gibbons

American art director Cedric Gibbons holds the record for the most Academy Awards in the category of Best Production Design. Over the course of his career, he won eleven Oscars. His work was associated with many notable films, including The Wizard of Oz and An American in Paris.

John Ford

American filmmaker John Ford is widely regarded as one of the most influential directors in Hollywood history. He holds the record for the most wins in the Best Director category, having received four Academy Awards during his career.

Daniel Day-Lewis

English actor Daniel Day-Lewis stands out as the only performer to win three Oscars for Best Actor. Known for his intense dedication to roles and remarkable versatility, he is often considered one of the greatest actors in the history of cinema.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Can Oscar statuettes be sold?

No, winners since 1951 cannot freely sell their statuettes. They must first offer it back to the Academy for just one dollar if they wish to sell.

What are the physical dimensions of an Oscar trophy?

The Oscar statuette stands approximately 13.5 inches (34 cm) tall and weighs around 8.5 pounds (3.85 kg). It is made of solid bronze coated with 24-karat gold.

Who holds the record for the most Oscar wins?

Walt Disney holds the record for the most Oscar wins in Academy Awards history, with an extraordinary 26 Oscars from 59 nominations.

Which actor has won the most Best Actress Oscars?

Katharine Hepburn is the most awarded performer in the Best Actress category, winning four Oscars throughout her career.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 15 Mar 2026 02:27 PM (IST)
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Oscars 2026 98th Academy Awards Oscars Facts Oscars Awards
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