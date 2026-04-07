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Trump congratulates Artemis II astronauts: In a moment underscoring both technological achievement and national pride, Donald Trump held a direct conversation with astronauts aboard the Artemis II as they orbited the Moon on April 6, 2026. The president congratulated the crew on their landmark journey, describing their mission as a defining step in human space exploration. He praised the astronauts for “making history” and said their efforts had made the United States “incredibly proud.”

Artemis II Mission: Trump Calls “Modern-Day Pioneers”

During the call, Trump commended the four-member crew—three Americans and one Canadian—calling them “modern-day pioneers.” He highlighted that the mission marked the farthest distance humans have traveled in space, as well as NASA’s first lunar flyby in more than 50 years.

“America will be second to none in space,” Trump declared, emphasizing his administration’s commitment to advancing space exploration and maintaining U.S. leadership beyond Earth.

He also credited his leadership with revitalizing the country’s space ambitions, framing the mission as part of a broader push to secure America’s position in the next era of exploration.

Astronauts Share Experiences Beyond Earth

The conversation included a lighter exchange as Trump asked about the crew’s experience on the far side of the Moon—an area where communication with Earth is temporarily lost.

Astronaut Victor Glover shared that he took a moment for reflection before focusing on mission tasks. Trump praised the astronauts’ calmness and professionalism while operating in one of the most remote environments ever reached by humans.

Their journey, lasting ten days, represents a critical test of systems and human endurance ahead of future lunar landings.

International Collaboration Takes Center Stage

The mission also reflects strong international cooperation, with Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen among the crew. Trump noted discussions with Canadian figures, including Wayne Gretzky, about Canada’s involvement.

Hansen expressed appreciation for the partnership, describing it as a “mutually beneficial goal” that advances shared ambitions in space exploration, as per reports.

A Step Toward the Moon—and Beyond

The call concluded with Trump inviting the astronauts to visit the White House upon their return, saying, “Congratulations to everybody. I’ll see you at the Oval Office.”

The Artemis II mission is a key milestone in NASA’s broader Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the Moon and eventually pave the way for missions to Mars.