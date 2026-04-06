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HomeCitiesMadurai Court Verdict: Nine Policemen Sentenced To Death In Father-Son Custodial Death Case

Madurai Court Verdict: Nine Policemen Sentenced To Death In Father-Son Custodial Death Case

Madurai court sentences nine policemen to death in 2020 custodial deaths of a father and son, calling the brutality deeply disturbing.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 09:39 PM (IST)
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A district court in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, has delivered a landmark verdict in the high-profile custodial death case of a father and son, sentencing nine police personnel to death. The case, which dates back to June 2020, involves the deaths of businessman P Jeyaraj and his son J Bennix after alleged police brutality. The court’s ruling underscores the gravity of custodial violence and sends a strong message on accountability within law enforcement, while also highlighting the role of sustained judicial oversight in ensuring justice.

Death Penalty Awarded

The court sentenced Inspector Sridhar, Sub-Inspectors Balakrishnan and Raghu Ganesh, along with police personnel Murugan, Samadurai, Muthuraja, Chelladurai, Thomas Francis and Veilumuthu to death. Inspector Sridhar was also fined Rs 15 lakh.

In its observations, the court noted that the victims were stripped and brutally assaulted out of vengeance. It remarked that the details of the case were deeply disturbing and stated that without judicial monitoring, the truth might have remained buried.

CBI Probe & Evidence

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which took over the probe following directions from the Madras High Court, had sought the maximum punishment, including the death penalty or life imprisonment without parole.

The court highlighted the importance of CCTV footage presented in the case, noting that such evidence is often unavailable in custodial death cases. It also clarified that the verdict should not demoralise honest police officers in Tamil Nadu.

Case Background

The incident dates back to June 19, 2020, when Jeyaraj and Bennix, who ran a mobile shop, were arrested for allegedly keeping their shop open beyond permitted hours during the COVID-19 lockdown.

They were taken to Sathankulam police station and later remanded to judicial custody. Within days, both died, with their family alleging severe custodial torture.

Following public outrage, the case was transferred from the state CB-CID to the CBI. The agency arrested 10 police personnel, including senior officers and constables, and later filed charges of murder against them, leading to the conviction and sentencing in the case.

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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 09:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Custodial Death Case Sathankulam Case Verdict Madurai Court Death Sentence Police Jeyaraj Bennix Case
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