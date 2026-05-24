Trump Says US ‘In No Rush’ For Deal With Iran, Warns ‘There Can Be No Mistakes’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump criticizes Obama-era deal, sanctions remain.

US President Donald Trump has said his administration is in “no rush” to finalise a nuclear deal with Iran, stressing that “there can be no mistakes” during the ongoing negotiations. In a lengthy statement shared amid renewed diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran, Trump said discussions were moving in a “constructive” and “professional” direction. He also claimed relations between the two countries were becoming “more productive”, while insisting that Iran must not be allowed to develop or acquire a nuclear weapon under any circumstances.

Trump Attacks Obama-Era Deal

In the same statement, Trump launched a sharp attack on the Iran nuclear agreement signed during former US President Barack Obama’s administration.

He described the Obama-era pact as “one of the worst deals ever made”, claiming it created a direct pathway for Iran to develop nuclear weapons. Trump insisted the agreement currently being negotiated by his administration was “the exact opposite”.

The US President added that sanctions and blockades against Iran would remain in place until a final agreement was reached, certified and formally signed.

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‘Adios’ Post Draws Attention

Trump’s remarks came shortly after he posted an AI-generated image targeting Iran on his Truth Social platform with the caption “Adios”.

The image showed a US drone attacking Iranian boats carrying Iranian flags. The post surfaced as ceasefire negotiations between Washington and Tehran appeared to move closer to a possible breakthrough aimed at easing regional tensions and reopening the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

The “Adios” message is part of a broader series of AI-generated warnings Trump has shared in recent weeks during stalled and resumed negotiations with Iran.

Earlier posts reportedly included visuals of missile strikes, drones targeting Iranian vessels and futuristic military-themed imagery. In one previous message, Trump warned: “For Iran, the clock is ticking.”

The repeated use of dramatic public messaging has attracted attention as diplomatic talks between the two sides continue amid tensions in the Middle East.

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