Plea In SC Seeks Probe Into Cockroach Janta Party’s Online Campaigns & Activities

A petition has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking an investigation into allegations surrounding fake advocates and the activities of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical digital collective that recently gained widespread traction on social media. The plea has also urged the court to take action against the alleged commercial exploitation of oral observations made during judicial proceedings, raising concerns over the misuse of courtroom remarks for publicity and online campaigns.

Concern Over Courtroom Remarks

The petition claimed that comments and observations made during court hearings were increasingly being circulated and monetised through social media content, distorting the context in which they were delivered. It argued that such practices undermine the dignity of judicial proceedings and contribute to misinformation.

The plea further alleged that certain individuals were practising law on the basis of fraudulent or fake degrees and called for a thorough investigation into such advocates. It sought strict action against those allegedly misrepresenting themselves as qualified legal professionals.

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CJP Controversy

The Cockroach Janta Party emerged online following controversy over remarks attributed to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a hearing on May 15 related to the senior designation of a lawyer. Reports had claimed the CJI referred to sections of the younger legal fraternity as “cockroaches” and “parasites”, triggering widespread debate and satire online.

However, on May 16, the CJI issued a strongly worded clarification, saying he was “pained” by media reports suggesting that he had criticised young lawyers in general. He stated that his remarks were specifically aimed at individuals entering the legal profession through “fake and bogus degrees”.

According to the clarification, the comments had been misquoted by a section of the media, leading to a misleading narrative around the proceedings. The controversy subsequently fuelled the rise of CJP-related satire and commentary across digital platforms.

The latest plea now seeks judicial intervention into both the alleged presence of fake advocates and the growing trend of using courtroom exchanges for commercial and viral online content.

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