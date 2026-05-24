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HomeNews‘India First’: Jaishankar Bluntly Counters Rubio on Trump’s ‘America First’ Agenda

‘India First’: Jaishankar Bluntly Counters Rubio on Trump’s ‘America First’ Agenda

EAM S Jaishankar said India follows an “India First” policy just as the US pursues “America First,” stressing shared interests, managed differences and diversified energy security.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 24 May 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India and US guided by 'India First', 'America First'.
  • Strategic partnership has converging and diverging interests.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Sunday said both India and the United States are guided by their respective national interests, stressing that New Delhi’s approach remains firmly rooted in an “India First” policy even as Washington pursues its “America First” agenda under President Donald Trump.

‘America First’ And ‘India First’ Can Coexist

Speaking at the press conference along with US State Secretary MarcoRubio, Jaishankar said the Trump administration had been “very forthright” in presenting its foreign policy outlook centred around “America First.”

Also Read: ‘No Country Relationship Comes At India’s Cost’: Marco Rubio On US-Pakistan Relations

“The United States is concerned with America First. Where we are concerned, we have a view of India First,” Jaishankar said.

 
 
 
 
 
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He noted that while India and the US share several converging interests that strengthen their strategic partnership, there could also be areas where the interests of the two countries may not fully align.

“There will be many areas where our national interests are in harmony and we work together, which is why we have a strategic partnership. There could be some where they don’t, in which case we have to manage those situations,” he said.

Jaishankar Highlights India’s Energy Security Priorities

On energy security, Jaishankar emphasised the importance of maintaining diversified and reliable sources of supply to ensure affordable energy access for Indian citizens.

“It’s important that we have multiple sources, large sources, dependable sources and cheap sources,” he said.

Also Read: ‘Every Country Has Stupid People’: Marco Rubio On Racist Remarks Against Indians In US

The External Affairs Minister added that the United States remains an important energy partner for India, but New Delhi would continue diversifying its imports by engaging with multiple countries to secure energy at the most reasonable cost.

“At the end of the day, we have an obligation to our people to provide them energy at affordable and accessible rates,” Jaishankar said.

Before You Go

BREAKING: Russia unleashes massive missile and drone strike on Kyiv, Ukraine reels under heavy bombardment

Frequently Asked Questions

What is India's foreign policy approach?

India's approach to foreign policy is firmly rooted in an 'India First' policy, prioritizing national interests.

How do India and the US manage differing national interests?

While India and the US have many shared interests, they manage areas of divergence by addressing situations where their national interests may not fully align.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 24 May 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
US India Ties Marco Rubio America First India First JAISHANKAR
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