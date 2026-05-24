Twisha Sharma Case: SIT Questions Accused Husband Samarth Singh, Probe Details Accessed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Accused husband Samarth Singh arrested, now in police remand.

SIT questions Singh about his 10-day absconding period.

In the Twisha Sharma death case, accused husband Samarth Singh was finally arrested after 12 days and taken into police remand. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is continuously questioning him in connection with the case. However, according to sources, Samarth is not cooperating with the investigation. Sources said the SIT probing Twisha Sharma’s death is facing difficulties during the interrogation, as Samarth Singh, currently on a seven-day police remand, has allegedly failed to provide satisfactory answers to several key questions.

SIT Focuses On Accused’s Absconding Period

Investigators are trying to piece together the entire sequence of events linked to Twisha’s death. The SIT is particularly focusing on the 10 days during which Samarth Singh was reportedly absconding.

According to sources, police are trying to determine where he was hiding, who sheltered him, and whether he remained in contact with his mother, retired judge Giribala Singh, during that period.

Police are also questioning Samarth in detail about his relationship with Twisha, marital disputes, financial transactions, and the events that took place on the night of May 12.

Also Read: 'She Changed After Pregnancy': Twisha Sharma's Husband Recalls Fight Over Ajmer Trip Hours Before Death

Key Questions Asked By SIT

Sources said the SIT has asked Samarth Singh several important questions, including:

How and when did you first meet Twisha?

When did you get married?

How was your relationship after marriage?

What was Twisha’s relationship with your mother Giribala Singh like?

Did your mother ever say she did not like Twisha?

Did Twisha ever inform her family about tensions between the two of you?

Were you aware of chats in which Twisha allegedly mentioned harassment?

Where were you on May 12?

When did you first learn about Twisha’s death?

Did any argument take place between the two of you that night?

Why did you leave Twisha alone when you were supposed to stay with her?

Where did you stay during the last 10 days?

Who were you in contact with during that period?

Were you in touch with your mother while absconding?

Where were you hiding when police were searching for you?

Were you still in Bhopal or had you left the city?

Who gave you shelter?

Why did you transfer Rs 7 lakh to Twisha’s account?

How much money did you give Twisha every month?

Also Read: AIIMS Delhi Team Reaches Bhopal To Conduct Twisha Sharma's 2nd Autopsy Today

Sources also said Samarth Singh’s alleged lack of cooperation could pose a fresh challenge for investigators in the ongoing probe.