UP Heatwave Pushes Power Demand To Record Highs, Yogi Orders ‘Zero-Cut’ Supply Across State

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UP ranked second nationally in meeting power demand recently.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply across the state as soaring temperatures pushed up power demand during the ongoing heatwave. Reviewing the situation with senior energy department officials, Adityanath stressed that villages, towns, industries and farmers should not face any disruption in supply. The state’s daily electricity demand has risen sharply over the past two months, with authorities reporting a significant increase in both consumption and peak load amid extreme summer conditions across Uttar Pradesh.

Rising Power Demand

According to an official statement, Uttar Pradesh’s daily electricity demand increased from 501 million units to 561 million units during April and May due to the intense heat. Peak demand also touched 30,339 MW during the period.

The state ranked second in the country in meeting power demand between May 20 and May 22. During the review meeting, attended by Energy Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma and Minister of State Kailash Singh Rajput, the Chief Minister instructed officials to maintain constant monitoring at every level.

He said uninterrupted electricity was essential for public welfare, agriculture, trade and industrial activity, warning that negligence by field officers would invite strict action.

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Capacity Expansion

The statement said the total generation capacity of Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited has now reached 13,388 MW. Thermal plants located at Anpara, Obra, Harduaganj, Parichha, Jawaharpur and Panki contribute 9,120 MW, while hydel projects account for 526.4 MW.

Officials said the state’s power generation capacity has increased by 86 per cent between 2022 and 2026. Nearly 10,000 MW is also being sourced from non-conventional energy projects.

Adityanath directed authorities to further strengthen the transmission network and ensure quick response in case of transformer or feeder faults. He also instructed departments to obtain approval before excavation work near underground power cables.

According to the government, Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited currently operates 60,858 circuit kilometres of transmission lines and 715 substations with a combined capacity of 2,05,632 MVA.

The government also said transmission losses had reduced to 3.2 per cent, while network availability improved to 99.30 per cent. Work is underway to add another 10,719 MW capacity by 2029 through wind, battery storage, pumped hydro and hybrid energy projects.

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