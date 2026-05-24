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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesBhagyashree On Playing Riteish Deshmukh's Mother In 'Raja Shivaji' Despite Being 10 Years Younger

Bhagyashree On Playing Riteish Deshmukh's Mother In 'Raja Shivaji' Despite Being 10 Years Younger

Bhagyashree has addressed the buzz around playing Riteish Deshmukh’s mother in ‘Raja Shivaji’, despite being 10 years younger. The actress opens up about portraying Rajmata Jijabai.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 24 May 2026 05:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bhagyashree stars as Rajmata Jijabai in successful Marathi film.
  • Actress addresses age difference playing Riteish Deshmukh's mother.
  • Bhagyashree shares personal connection to the royal role.
  • Raja Shivaji film crosses Rs 100 crore at box office.

Actress Bhagyashree is making waves with her portrayal of Rajmata Jijabai in Riteish Deshmukh's blockbuster Marathi film Raja Shivaji. The film recently entered the Rs 100 crore club at the box office, and Bhagyashree's role as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's warrior mother has been widely appreciated.

Bhagyashree Addresses Age Gap Controversy

While the film has been receiving a lot of love, fans were curious about one thing, how Bhagyashree, who is 10 years younger than Riteish Deshmukh, ended up playing his mother on screen. The actress addressed this in a recent conversation with Zoom. She said that when a role is as iconic as Jijabai, there is simply no saying no to it. She also pointed out that Jijabai was a young mother, which made the casting feel natural to her.

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She also recalled a special moment with the film's cinematographer Santosh Sivan, who called her up to say that despite his camera work to make her look older, she still appeared too youthful. Bhagyashree called it a compliment she would cherish forever.

Bhagyashree's Personal Connection To The Role

For Bhagyashree, playing Jijabai was not just a professional milestone but also a personal one. The actress belongs to the Patwardhan royal family of Sangli in Maharashtra, the same family lineage as Jijabai. Her father, Vijay Singhrao Madhavrao Patwardhan, is the titular king of Sangli.

She shared that stories of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj were a part of her childhood even before fairy tales like Goldilocks or Hansel and Gretel. As children, while others built sandcastles, she and those around her made Shivaji's forts using mud and clay.

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About Raja Shivaji

Raja Shivaji is co-written and directed by Riteish Deshmukh, with Genelia Deshmukh and Jyoti Deshpande producing it under Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios. The film features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh.

Bhagyashree made her Hindi film debut with the 1989 blockbuster Maine Pyar Kiya alongside Salman Khan. Before Raja Shivaji, she was last seen in Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What role does Bhagyashree play in the film Raja Shivaji?

Bhagyashree portrays Rajmata Jijabai, the warrior mother of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in Riteish Deshmukh's film Raja Shivaji.

Why did Bhagyashree accept the role of Jijabai despite being younger than Riteish Deshmukh?

Bhagyashree felt the iconic role of Jijabai was impossible to refuse. She also noted that Jijabai was a young mother, making the casting feel natural.

Does Bhagyashree have a personal connection to the role of Jijabai?

Yes, Bhagyashree belongs to the Patwardhan royal family of Sangli, the same lineage as Jijabai. Stories of Shivaji Maharaj were a part of her childhood.

What is the current box office status of Raja Shivaji?

The film Raja Shivaji has achieved a significant milestone by entering the Rs 100 crore club at the box office.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 24 May 2026 05:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bhagyashree Ritesh Deshmukh Raja Shivaji Ritesh Deshmukh New Movie Marathi Movie
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