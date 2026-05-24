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HomeEntertainmentMoviesMahesh Babu Films Special Song For SS Rajamouli’s ‘Varanasi’, Shoot To Wrap By August

Mahesh Babu Films Special Song For SS Rajamouli’s ‘Varanasi’, Shoot To Wrap By August

Mahesh Babu is currently shooting a special song for SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi in Hyderabad. Priyanka Chopra Jonas also shared her excitement about an upcoming dance sequence in the film.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 24 May 2026 05:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mahesh Babu filming special song for upcoming movie Varanasi.
  • Song is crucial to storyline, not just dance number.
  • Priyanka Chopra excited for her intricate dance sequence.
  • Filming to conclude by August 2026; release April 2027.

Superstar Mahesh Babu has been making headlines lately for his upcoming action-adventure film Varanasi. Directed by S. S. Rajamouli, the movie is currently under production. According to fresh reports, the team is now filming a special song for the project.

Mahesh Babu Shoots A Special Song

As per reports by Telugu Chitralu, the song is being filmed on a massive set built in Katedan, Hyderabad. It is said that Mahesh Babu has been shooting there for the past few days.

The track is reportedly not just a dance number but an important part of the storyline that will move the narrative forward. Since Varanasi is being mounted as a global adventure thriller, every major sequence is expected to play a key role in the film’s story.

Earlier in February, Priyanka Chopra Jonas spoke about the film in an interview with Variety and shared an interesting detail. She revealed that before signing the project, she told Rajamouli, “I’m returning to Indian films, so I definitely need to do a dance number. You have to make me dance.”

Priyanka further added, “We haven’t shot that song yet, but I’m very excited about it. One sequence has already been filmed, and the choreography was incredible.” She had earlier described one of the film’s dance sequences as “very intricate and detailed.”

Makers Plan To Wrap Shoot By August 2026

According to reports, the makers are aiming to complete the entire shoot by the end of August 2026.

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The team has already wrapped several major schedules, while filming on key portions of the movie is currently underway. However, the production team has not officially confirmed these updates yet.

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Another interesting update is that an underwater sequence for the film was recently completed. Reports suggest the decision was taken due to water shortage concerns in Hyderabad. The sequence is expected to be among the film’s most visually stunning moments.

When Will ‘Varanasi’ Release?

In Varanasi, Mahesh Babu will reportedly be seen as Rudra, an adventurer and time traveller. He may also appear in a special episode portraying Lord Ram.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be seen as Mandakini, while Prithviraj Sukumaran is expected to play the main antagonist, Kumbha.

The film is slated to hit theatres on April 7, 2027.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Varanasi?

The action-adventure film Varanasi, directed by S. S. Rajamouli, is currently under production. A special song is being filmed on a large set in Hyderabad.

When is Varanasi expected to wrap up its filming?

The makers are aiming to complete the entire shoot for Varanasi by the end of August 2026. Key portions of the movie are currently being filmed.

What roles will Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas play in Varanasi?

Mahesh Babu is reportedly set to play an adventurer and time traveler named Rudra. Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be seen as Mandakini.

When will Varanasi be released in theaters?

The film Varanasi is slated to hit the big screens on April 7, 2027.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 24 May 2026 05:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mahesh Babu Priyanka Chopra SS Rajamouli VARANASI
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