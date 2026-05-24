Mahesh Babu Films Special Song For SS Rajamouli’s ‘Varanasi’, Shoot To Wrap By August

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mahesh Babu filming special song for upcoming movie Varanasi.

Song is crucial to storyline, not just dance number.

Priyanka Chopra excited for her intricate dance sequence.

Filming to conclude by August 2026; release April 2027.

Superstar Mahesh Babu has been making headlines lately for his upcoming action-adventure film Varanasi. Directed by S. S. Rajamouli, the movie is currently under production. According to fresh reports, the team is now filming a special song for the project.

Mahesh Babu Shoots A Special Song

As per reports by Telugu Chitralu, the song is being filmed on a massive set built in Katedan, Hyderabad. It is said that Mahesh Babu has been shooting there for the past few days.

The track is reportedly not just a dance number but an important part of the storyline that will move the narrative forward. Since Varanasi is being mounted as a global adventure thriller, every major sequence is expected to play a key role in the film’s story.

Earlier in February, Priyanka Chopra Jonas spoke about the film in an interview with Variety and shared an interesting detail. She revealed that before signing the project, she told Rajamouli, “I’m returning to Indian films, so I definitely need to do a dance number. You have to make me dance.”

Priyanka further added, “We haven’t shot that song yet, but I’m very excited about it. One sequence has already been filmed, and the choreography was incredible.” She had earlier described one of the film’s dance sequences as “very intricate and detailed.”

Makers Plan To Wrap Shoot By August 2026

According to reports, the makers are aiming to complete the entire shoot by the end of August 2026.

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The team has already wrapped several major schedules, while filming on key portions of the movie is currently underway. However, the production team has not officially confirmed these updates yet.

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Another interesting update is that an underwater sequence for the film was recently completed. Reports suggest the decision was taken due to water shortage concerns in Hyderabad. The sequence is expected to be among the film’s most visually stunning moments.

When Will ‘Varanasi’ Release?

In Varanasi, Mahesh Babu will reportedly be seen as Rudra, an adventurer and time traveller. He may also appear in a special episode portraying Lord Ram.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be seen as Mandakini, while Prithviraj Sukumaran is expected to play the main antagonist, Kumbha.

The film is slated to hit theatres on April 7, 2027.