Russia Fires Hypersonic Missile At Kyiv In Massive Overnight Attack, Several Killed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kyiv reported casualties and damage to residential buildings and infrastructure.

Russia launched one of its largest aerial assaults on Ukraine overnight, striking Kyiv and surrounding areas with missiles and hundreds of drones in an attack that reportedly killed at least four people and injured more than 60 others. According to reports, Moscow confirmed that it used the Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile during the strikes, marking the third known deployment of the nuclear-capable weapon since the war began. The attack came days after Russia vowed retaliation over deadly Ukrainian strikes in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine, sharply escalating tensions in the nearly four-year conflict.

Kyiv Under Fire

According to Ukrainian authorities, explosions were heard shortly after 1 am local time after the country’s air force warned that Russia could launch hypersonic ballistic missiles. Officials said the overnight assault involved around 600 drones and 90 missiles launched from air, sea and ground platforms.

Ukraine’s air force claimed that air defence systems intercepted or jammed a majority of the incoming projectiles, including 549 drones and 55 missiles. However, damage was still reported across dozens of locations in Kyiv.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said two people were killed in the capital and at least 56 others were wounded. Authorities in the surrounding Kyiv region reported two additional deaths and several injuries.

According to reports, residential buildings, offices, shops, a metro station foyer and a post office near Independence Square were among the damaged sites. Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, described the assault as a “mass ballistic missile attack” on the capital.

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Russia Escalates

Russia’s defence ministry said the strikes were launched in response to what it described as “terrorist attacks” by Ukraine on civilian infrastructure in Russian territory. Moscow claimed it used Oreshnik ballistic missiles, Iskander missiles, Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, Tsirkon cruise missiles and drones during the operation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously claimed the Oreshnik missile is impossible to intercept because of its extreme speed.

Several European leaders condemned the strikes. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called it a “reckless escalation”, while French President Emmanuel Macron said the attack demonstrated the deepening impasse of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas accused Russia of deliberately targeting civilians and said European ministers would discuss increasing pressure on Moscow in the coming days.

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