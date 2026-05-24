‘Adios’: Trump’s Cryptic Warning To Iran Comes As Peace Deal Reaches Final Phase

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump posts AI image of drone striking Iranian boats.

Image released amid US-Iran ceasefire negotiations.

As ceasefire negotiations between Washington and Tehran appeared to move closer to a possible breakthrough, US President Donald Trump once again turned to dramatic public messaging, sharing an AI-generated image targeting Iran with the caption “Adios.”

The image, posted on Trump’s Truth Social platform amid rising tensions in the Middle East, depicted a US drone striking Iranian boats carrying Iranian flags. The post came even as diplomatic efforts intensified over a potential agreement aimed at ending months of regional conflict and reopening the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz.

Trump Revives AI-Themed Warnings Against Iran

The latest “Adios” post is part of a series of AI-generated warnings Trump has shared in recent weeks as negotiations with Iran repeatedly stalled and resumed.

Previous posts included visuals of missile strikes, drones targeting Iranian vessels, maps focused on Iran and futuristic “Space Force” imagery. In one earlier post, Trump warned: “For Iran, the Clock is Ticking.”

The renewed messaging comes despite signs of progress in ongoing ceasefire and nuclear-related talks between the two sides.

Iran Warns Of ‘Hellish Response’

Even as US officials expressed optimism over the negotiations, Iranian military leaders continued issuing strong warnings against any renewed military action.

Ali Abdollahi, commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said on Sunday that Tehran’s armed forces were prepared to launch a “hard and hellish response” if Iran came under attack again.

Another senior Iranian leader, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, warned that any attempt by Trump to restart the conflict would trigger a response “more crushing and bitter” than the initial phase of the war.

Rubio Hints At ‘Good News’ Soon

Diplomatic momentum, however, appears to be building. During his visit to India, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hinted that developments in the negotiations could emerge shortly.

“The world could receive some good news within hours,” Rubio said.

Earlier, Trump had claimed on social media that a deal had been “largely negotiated,” adding that the proposed agreement could pave the way for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important global oil shipping routes.

Iranian officials also acknowledged progress in discussions but maintained that no final commitments had yet been made regarding Tehran’s nuclear programme.

According to Iranian state-linked media reports, detailed nuclear negotiations may be delayed for up to 60 days after an initial understanding between the two countries is reached.