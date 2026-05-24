Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld‘Adios’: Trump’s Cryptic Warning To Iran Comes As Peace Deal Reaches Final Phase

‘Adios’: Trump’s Cryptic Warning To Iran Comes As Peace Deal Reaches Final Phase

Amid Iran-US ceasefire talks, Donald Trump shared an AI-generated “Adios” post targeting Iran, while Tehran warned of a “hellish response” if conflict resumes despite progress in negotiations.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 24 May 2026 07:51 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump posts AI image of drone striking Iranian boats.
  • Image released amid US-Iran ceasefire negotiations.

As ceasefire negotiations between Washington and Tehran appeared to move closer to a possible breakthrough, US President Donald Trump once again turned to dramatic public messaging, sharing an AI-generated image targeting Iran with the caption “Adios.”

The image, posted on Trump’s Truth Social platform amid rising tensions in the Middle East, depicted a US drone striking Iranian boats carrying Iranian flags. The post came even as diplomatic efforts intensified over a potential agreement aimed at ending months of regional conflict and reopening the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz.

Trump Revives AI-Themed Warnings Against Iran

The latest “Adios” post is part of a series of AI-generated warnings Trump has shared in recent weeks as negotiations with Iran repeatedly stalled and resumed.

Previous posts included visuals of missile strikes, drones targeting Iranian vessels, maps focused on Iran and futuristic “Space Force” imagery. In one earlier post, Trump warned: “For Iran, the Clock is Ticking.”

The renewed messaging comes despite signs of progress in ongoing ceasefire and nuclear-related talks between the two sides.

Iran Warns Of ‘Hellish Response’

Even as US officials expressed optimism over the negotiations, Iranian military leaders continued issuing strong warnings against any renewed military action.

Ali Abdollahi, commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said on Sunday that Tehran’s armed forces were prepared to launch a “hard and hellish response” if Iran came under attack again.

Another senior Iranian leader, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, warned that any attempt by Trump to restart the conflict would trigger a response “more crushing and bitter” than the initial phase of the war.

Rubio Hints At ‘Good News’ Soon

Diplomatic momentum, however, appears to be building. During his visit to India, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hinted that developments in the negotiations could emerge shortly.

“The world could receive some good news within hours,” Rubio said.

Earlier, Trump had claimed on social media that a deal had been “largely negotiated,” adding that the proposed agreement could pave the way for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important global oil shipping routes.

Iranian officials also acknowledged progress in discussions but maintained that no final commitments had yet been made regarding Tehran’s nuclear programme.

According to Iranian state-linked media reports, detailed nuclear negotiations may be delayed for up to 60 days after an initial understanding between the two countries is reached.

Before You Go

BREAKING: Russia unleashes massive missile and drone strike on Kyiv, Ukraine reels under heavy bombardment

Frequently Asked Questions

What dramatic message did Donald Trump share on Truth Social regarding Iran?

Donald Trump shared an AI-generated image showing a US drone striking Iranian boats with the caption 'Adios.'

What is the significance of the Strait of Hormuz mentioned in the article?

The Strait of Hormuz is a strategically crucial global oil shipping route that a potential agreement could reopen.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 24 May 2026 07:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
AI Image US Iran Ceasefire US Iran War US Iran Peace Talk Adios
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Adios’: Trump’s Cryptic Warning To Iran Comes As Peace Deal Reaches Final Phase
‘Adios’: Trump’s Cryptic Warning To Iran Comes As Peace Deal Reaches Final Phase
World
Russia Fires Hypersonic Missile At Kyiv In Massive Overnight Attack, Several Killed
Russia Fires Hypersonic Missile At Kyiv In Massive Attack, Several Killed
World
30 Killed, Including 14 Pakistani Army Personnel After Explosion On Railway Track In Quetta
30 Killed, Including 14 Army Personnel After Explosion On Railway Track In Quetta
World
Iran Agrees To Give Up Enriched Uranium Stockpile Under Proposed US Deal: Report
Iran Agrees To Give Up Enriched Uranium Stockpile Under Proposed US Deal: Report
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Russia unleashes massive missile and drone strike on Kyiv, Ukraine reels under heavy bombardment
Big Breaking: US–Iran likely to extend 60-day ceasefire under MoU agreement
Big Breaking: Trump posts edited map of Iran with US flag, labels it “United States of Middle East”
Big Update: “Behaviour changed after pregnancy,” claims husband Samarth Singh
Breaking News: Suicide Blast in Quetta Near Railway Track Kills 26 People
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget