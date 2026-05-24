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HomeEntertainmentMoviesVijay’s Jana Nayagan Release Date Out? Here’s What We Know Amid CBFC Row

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Release Date Out? Here’s What We Know Amid CBFC Row

Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan may finally get a release date after months of delay due to CBFC certification issues. Here’s the latest update on the political action drama directed by H Vinoth.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 24 May 2026 09:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Film 'Jana Nayagan' facing certification delays for five months.
  • Ticketing platforms suggest a June 19 release for the film.
  • Producer confirms awaiting censor certificate, promises early release.
  • Political action drama stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol.

Even as C Joseph Vijay settles into his new role as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, uncertainty still surrounds what is expected to be his final appearance on the big screen. His much-awaited film Jana Nayagan has remained stalled for nearly five months after running into certification hurdles with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Now, a fresh development has reignited excitement among fans eagerly waiting for an official announcement.

ALSO READ: Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Still Awaiting CBFC Clearance Five Months After Delay, Producer Confirms

Ticketing Platforms Hint At June Release

(Image Source: District, BookMyShow)
(Image Source: District, BookMyShow)

Speculation around the film's release gained momentum after several online ticketing platforms quietly updated their listings for Jana Nayagan. On District, the film is currently showing June 19 as its expected release date. Meanwhile, BookMyShow has also updated the film’s page, indicating a June release window.

Despite the buzz online, the makers have not yet issued any formal confirmation regarding the release schedule. Production banner KVN Productions has remained silent on the matter so far.

Producer Breaks Silence On Certification Delay

Producer Venkat K Narayana recently addressed the media after being spotted at a temple on Friday evening. While avoiding a detailed discussion about the project, he confirmed that the film is still awaiting clearance from the censor board.

“This is not the place to talk about Jana Nayagan. I came for temple darshan. But as I told, we’re waiting for certificate to come. I am sure that they’re going to give it anytime soon. We’ll release at the earliest. This is not the place to talk about anything else, thank you. I came here to take God’s blessings. Release date will be (announced) as soon as we get censor certificate. We’ll announce it well in advance once the censor certificate is in our hands. And we’ll release it in a grand way throughout the world,” he said.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu Films Special Song For SS Rajamouli’s ‘Varanasi’, Shoot To Wrap By August

Cast And Storyline

Apart from Vijay, the film also features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani and Narain in key roles. Music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Backed by KVN Productions, the political action drama reportedly follows the journey of an ordinary man who rises against injustice and eventually becomes a powerful voice for the people.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of Vijay's film 'Jana Nayagan'?

The film 'Jana Nayagan' has been stalled for nearly five months due to certification hurdles with the CBFC. The producer confirmed they are still awaiting clearance.

Are there any hints about the release date of 'Jana Nayagan'?

Online ticketing platforms like District and BookMyShow have updated their listings, suggesting a potential release date of June 19th or a general June release window.

Has there been an official confirmation for the release of 'Jana Nayagan'?

No, the makers and production banner KVN Productions have not yet issued any formal confirmation regarding the release schedule.

Who are the main actors and the music composer for 'Jana Nayagan'?

The film stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, and Narain. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 May 2026 09:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jana Nayagan Vijay Final Film Jana Nayagan Release Date
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