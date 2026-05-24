Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Release Date Out? Here’s What We Know Amid CBFC Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film 'Jana Nayagan' facing certification delays for five months.

Ticketing platforms suggest a June 19 release for the film.

Producer confirms awaiting censor certificate, promises early release.

Political action drama stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol.

Even as C Joseph Vijay settles into his new role as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, uncertainty still surrounds what is expected to be his final appearance on the big screen. His much-awaited film Jana Nayagan has remained stalled for nearly five months after running into certification hurdles with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Now, a fresh development has reignited excitement among fans eagerly waiting for an official announcement.

ALSO READ: Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Still Awaiting CBFC Clearance Five Months After Delay, Producer Confirms

Ticketing Platforms Hint At June Release

(Image Source: District, BookMyShow)

Speculation around the film's release gained momentum after several online ticketing platforms quietly updated their listings for Jana Nayagan. On District, the film is currently showing June 19 as its expected release date. Meanwhile, BookMyShow has also updated the film’s page, indicating a June release window.

Despite the buzz online, the makers have not yet issued any formal confirmation regarding the release schedule. Production banner KVN Productions has remained silent on the matter so far.

Producer Breaks Silence On Certification Delay

Producer Venkat K Narayana recently addressed the media after being spotted at a temple on Friday evening. While avoiding a detailed discussion about the project, he confirmed that the film is still awaiting clearance from the censor board.

“This is not the place to talk about Jana Nayagan. I came for temple darshan. But as I told, we’re waiting for certificate to come. I am sure that they’re going to give it anytime soon. We’ll release at the earliest. This is not the place to talk about anything else, thank you. I came here to take God’s blessings. Release date will be (announced) as soon as we get censor certificate. We’ll announce it well in advance once the censor certificate is in our hands. And we’ll release it in a grand way throughout the world,” he said.

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Cast And Storyline

Apart from Vijay, the film also features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani and Narain in key roles. Music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Backed by KVN Productions, the political action drama reportedly follows the journey of an ordinary man who rises against injustice and eventually becomes a powerful voice for the people.