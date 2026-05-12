No, author Amish Tripathi has denied reports claiming Ranveer Singh has bought the rights to 'The Immortals of Meluha'. He stated that the rights are still with him and nothing has been signed yet.
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'Nothing Has Been Signed': Amish Tripathi Clears Air On Film Adaptation Rumours
Author Amish Tripathi has denied reports claiming Ranveer Singh acquired rights to The Immortals of Meluha. Amish clarified that the rights to the Shiva Trilogy are still with him.
- Author Amish Tripathi denies Ranveer Singh bought film rights.
- Reports claimed Singh's production company acquired book's adaptation.
- Tripathi confirms he still holds rights to Shiva Trilogy.
- Past adaptation talks involved Karan Johar, Bhansali.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Are there plans for a film adaptation of 'The Immortals of Meluha' starring Ranveer Singh?
Who currently holds the film adaptation rights for 'The Immortals of Meluha'?
Author Amish Tripathi currently holds the rights for the Shiva Trilogy, which includes 'The Immortals of Meluha'. No deal has been finalized with any party.
Has 'The Immortals of Meluha' been linked to film adaptations before?
Yes, in 2017, filmmaker Karan Johar reportedly acquired adaptation rights, but the contract expired. Sanjay Leela Bhansali had also shown interest in the past.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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