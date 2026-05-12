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HomeEntertainment'Nothing Has Been Signed': Amish Tripathi Clears Air On Film Adaptation Rumours

'Nothing Has Been Signed': Amish Tripathi Clears Air On Film Adaptation Rumours

Author Amish Tripathi has denied reports claiming Ranveer Singh acquired rights to The Immortals of Meluha. Amish clarified that the rights to the Shiva Trilogy are still with him.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 12 May 2026 04:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Author Amish Tripathi denies Ranveer Singh bought film rights.
  • Reports claimed Singh's production company acquired book's adaptation.
  • Tripathi confirms he still holds rights to Shiva Trilogy.
  • Past adaptation talks involved Karan Johar, Bhansali.

Rumours about a film adaptation of Amish Tripathi’s bestselling novel The Immortals of Meluha created a huge buzz on social media on Monday. Reports claimed that actor Ranveer Singh had bought the rights to the book under his production banner, Maa Kasam Film, and was planning to turn it into a big-screen trilogy. It was also reported that the project would be developed with Birla Studios and filming would begin in 2028. However, author Amish Tripathi has now denied all such reports.

Author Amish Tripathi Denies Claims

Author Amish Tripathi has denied reports claiming that actor Ranveer Singh has acquired the rights to his bestselling novel The Immortals of Meluha. Several reports on Monday suggested that Ranveer had bought the rights to the popular book series under his production company, Maa Kasam Film. The reports also claimed that the actor had partnered with Birla Studios to create a large-scale trilogy based on the Shiva Trilogy.

Reacting to the reports, Amish Tripathi said he was surprised by the news. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, “I’m in the UK with my son right now and I woke up to a flood of messages.” He further clarified, “The rights for the Shiva Trilogy are with me. And nothing has been signed with anyone as yet.”

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The author also praised Ranveer Singh while denying the rumours. Amish said, “Of course, I have huge respect for Ranveer, and am a big fan of his. But this news is not true.”

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Earlier Speculations On The Book

The report also mentioned that this is not the first time the book has been linked to a film adaptation. Earlier in 2017, reports suggested that filmmaker Karan Johar had acquired the adaptation rights for the novel. However, the contract later expired and Dharma Productions had to give up the rights. Dharma’s film Shuddhi was also reportedly connected to The Immortals of Meluha at one point. The report added that filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali had also shown interest in the project earlier, but it never moved forward.

 

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Are there plans for a film adaptation of 'The Immortals of Meluha' starring Ranveer Singh?

No, author Amish Tripathi has denied reports claiming Ranveer Singh has bought the rights to 'The Immortals of Meluha'. He stated that the rights are still with him and nothing has been signed yet.

Who currently holds the film adaptation rights for 'The Immortals of Meluha'?

Author Amish Tripathi currently holds the rights for the Shiva Trilogy, which includes 'The Immortals of Meluha'. No deal has been finalized with any party.

Has 'The Immortals of Meluha' been linked to film adaptations before?

Yes, in 2017, filmmaker Karan Johar reportedly acquired adaptation rights, but the contract expired. Sanjay Leela Bhansali had also shown interest in the past.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 12 May 2026 04:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Karan Johar Dharma Productions Amish Tripathi Ranveer SIngh Shiva Trilogy Birla Studios The Immortals Of Meluha Adaptation Rights Maa Kasam Film
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