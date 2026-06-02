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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDeepika Padukone's Emotional Moment At Family Wedding With Ranveer Singh Goes Viral

Deepika Padukone's Emotional Moment At Family Wedding With Ranveer Singh Goes Viral

Fresh pictures of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh from a family wedding have gone viral, with one emotional moment featuring the actress becoming the talk of social media.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 09:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attended a family wedding recently.
  • Pictures showed the couple interacting with relatives and rituals.
  • Deepika appeared emotional during one ceremony moment.
  • This follows their recent announcement of expecting their second child.

Fresh pictures of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh from a recent family wedding are surfacing on the internet. The couple was seen spending quality time with their relatives, taking part in wedding rituals and meeting the newlyweds during the celebrations. However, one particular picture has caught the attention of fans, showing Deepika looking emotional while still smiling during the ceremony.

The pictures have gone viral just after Deepika and Ranveer announced that they are expecting their second child together. While the couple is having fun in this special phase of their personal lives, both have also been making headlines for their respective professional commitments.

Deepika And Ranveer Attend Family Wedding

Several moments from the family wedding are now being widely shared online. The photographs offer a glimpse into the couple's time at the ceremony and their interactions with relatives, family members and loved ones.

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In one of the pictures, a family member can be seen applying  tilak on Ranveer’s forehead as Deepika stands beside him with a bright smile on his face. Another image captures Deepika greeting the newly married couple during one of the functions. One more picture, which has especially grabbed attention online, shows the actress appearing emotional, almost in tears.

The couple was seen actively participating in the celebrations and spending time with their loved ones throughout the event.

Deepika's Emotional Moment 

For the occasion, Ranveer donned a red and ivory kurta-pyjama, while Deepika looked elegant in a multi-coloured ethnic saree paired with a turquoise green necklace and matching earrings with pearl detailing.

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She completed her look with bold kohl eye makeup, muted lipstick and her hair tied neatly in a bun. The pictures shows both actors embracing traditional attire as they attended the family celebration.


Deepika Padukone's Emotional Moment At Family Wedding With Ranveer Singh Goes Viral

More About Deepika And Ranveer

The wedding pictures come days after Deepika and Ranveer announced about their second child. The couple shared the news of their pregnancy through a joint social media post featuring their daughter, Dua.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in November 2018 in an intimate wedding ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. They welcomed their daughter Dua in 2024.


Deepika Padukone's Emotional Moment At Family Wedding With Ranveer Singh Goes Viral

On the work front, Deepika is currently working on King, which is scheduled to release on December 24, and Raaka, directed by Atlee. Ranveer, meanwhile, will next be seen in the zombie adventure film Pralay alongside Kalyani Priyadarshan.

The actor has also been making headlines for his alleged exit from Don 3. According to reports, filmmaker Farhan Akhtar approached FWICE and claimed that Ranveer's departure from the project had resulted in significant financial losses for Excel Entertainment.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What recent event have Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attended?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently attended a family wedding, where they were seen participating in rituals and spending time with relatives.

What has caught fans' attention from the wedding pictures?

A particular picture of Deepika looking emotional, almost in tears, while still smiling during the ceremony has garnered significant attention from fans.

What is the latest personal news about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently announced that they are expecting their second child together.

What were Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wearing at the wedding?

Ranveer wore a red and ivory kurta-pyjama, while Deepika looked elegant in a multi-coloured ethnic saree with turquoise green jewelry.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 02 Jun 2026 09:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Deepika Padukone KING Ranveer SIngh Raaka
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