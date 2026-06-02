Deepika Padukone's Emotional Moment At Family Wedding With Ranveer Singh Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attended a family wedding recently.

Pictures showed the couple interacting with relatives and rituals.

Deepika appeared emotional during one ceremony moment.

This follows their recent announcement of expecting their second child.

Fresh pictures of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh from a recent family wedding are surfacing on the internet. The couple was seen spending quality time with their relatives, taking part in wedding rituals and meeting the newlyweds during the celebrations. However, one particular picture has caught the attention of fans, showing Deepika looking emotional while still smiling during the ceremony.

The pictures have gone viral just after Deepika and Ranveer announced that they are expecting their second child together. While the couple is having fun in this special phase of their personal lives, both have also been making headlines for their respective professional commitments.

Deepika And Ranveer Attend Family Wedding

Several moments from the family wedding are now being widely shared online. The photographs offer a glimpse into the couple's time at the ceremony and their interactions with relatives, family members and loved ones.

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In one of the pictures, a family member can be seen applying tilak on Ranveer’s forehead as Deepika stands beside him with a bright smile on his face. Another image captures Deepika greeting the newly married couple during one of the functions. One more picture, which has especially grabbed attention online, shows the actress appearing emotional, almost in tears.

The couple was seen actively participating in the celebrations and spending time with their loved ones throughout the event.

Deepika's Emotional Moment

For the occasion, Ranveer donned a red and ivory kurta-pyjama, while Deepika looked elegant in a multi-coloured ethnic saree paired with a turquoise green necklace and matching earrings with pearl detailing.

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She completed her look with bold kohl eye makeup, muted lipstick and her hair tied neatly in a bun. The pictures shows both actors embracing traditional attire as they attended the family celebration.





More About Deepika And Ranveer

The wedding pictures come days after Deepika and Ranveer announced about their second child. The couple shared the news of their pregnancy through a joint social media post featuring their daughter, Dua.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in November 2018 in an intimate wedding ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. They welcomed their daughter Dua in 2024.





On the work front, Deepika is currently working on King, which is scheduled to release on December 24, and Raaka, directed by Atlee. Ranveer, meanwhile, will next be seen in the zombie adventure film Pralay alongside Kalyani Priyadarshan.

The actor has also been making headlines for his alleged exit from Don 3. According to reports, filmmaker Farhan Akhtar approached FWICE and claimed that Ranveer's departure from the project had resulted in significant financial losses for Excel Entertainment.