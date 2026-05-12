Nora Fatehi, Honey Singh’s New Song 'Copied' From Netflix’s Jibaro, Says Internet

Nora Fatehi and Yo Yo Honey Singh’s latest music video Body Roll has created a storm online, but not entirely for its music. Social media users are accusing the video of copying the visual style of Jibaro, a popular episode from Netflix’s animated anthology series Love, Death & Robots. Fans quickly spotted similarities between Nora’s styling, the fantasy-inspired visuals, and the haunting aesthetic seen in the acclaimed episode. The comparisons soon went viral, sparking debate across entertainment platforms and fan communities.

Fans Compare Body Roll To Jibaro

The song, which marks another collaboration between Nora Fatehi and rapper-singer Yo Yo Honey Singh after Payal, was released with a high-budget futuristic theme. According to reports, the teaser featured Nora in an all-red look with dramatic visuals, cinematic styling, and bold choreography. The video was directed by Steven Roy Thomas and Anup S, and aimed to create a larger-than-life “I-Pop” experience, blending Indian pop with international aesthetics.

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However, viewers online were quick to compare the music video to Jibaro, one of the most talked-about episodes from Netflix’s Love, Death & Robots. Reddit users especially pointed out what they felt were strong visual similarities. One user commented, “Jibaro look copied from Love Death and Robot,” while others agreed that the resemblance was their “very first thought.”

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Social Media Divided Over Similarities

Despite the criticism, the song has also received praise for its scale, styling, and Honey Singh’s rap portions. Fans appreciated Nora Fatehi’s screen presence and her glamorous transformation in the dystopian-themed video. The singer-actor also promoted the release on social media, writing, “Immerse into the dystopian world where the water dance Goddess captures the men into her world forever!”

The controversy has once again highlighted how audiences quickly identify similarities between global content and Indian music videos in the social media era. While some viewers defended the video as “inspired” rather than copied, others felt the resemblance to Jibaro was too strong to ignore.

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Nora Continues Experimental Music Journey

Nora Fatehi, known for hit songs like Dilbar, Garmi, and Pepeta, continues to expand her musical career with experimental projects and international-style productions. The latest collaboration with Yo Yo Honey Singh has once again placed her at the centre of online conversation, with fans debating whether Body Roll is a creative tribute or an outright imitation.