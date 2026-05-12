Nora Fatehi and Yo Yo Honey Singh's new music video, 'Body Roll,' is facing accusations of copying visual elements. Social media users are comparing its style to an episode from Netflix's 'Love, Death & Robots'.
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Nora Fatehi, Honey Singh’s New Song 'Copied' From Netflix’s Jibaro, Says Internet
Nora Fatehi and Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Body Roll has sparked online debate after fans compared its visuals to Netflix’s Jibaro episode from Love, Death & Robots.
- New music video
- Fans note striking similarities to Netflix's
- Debate arises over inspiration versus imitation of fantasy visuals.
- Nora Fatehi's experimental music journey sparks online discussion.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the latest music video causing controversy?
What episode is 'Body Roll' being compared to?
The music video is being compared to 'Jibaro,' a popular episode from Netflix's animated anthology series 'Love, Death & Robots.' Viewers noted similarities in styling, visuals, and aesthetic.
What aspects of 'Body Roll' are drawing comparisons to 'Jibaro'?
Fans pointed out similarities in Nora Fatehi's styling, the fantasy-inspired visuals, and the haunting aesthetic of the music video. The dystopian theme was also mentioned.
How has the audience reacted to the 'Body Roll' video?
The audience is divided. Some are accusing the video of copying 'Jibaro,' while others are defending it as inspired. The song has also received praise for its scale and styling.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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