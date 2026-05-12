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HomeEntertainmentNora Fatehi, Honey Singh’s New Song 'Copied' From Netflix’s Jibaro, Says Internet

Nora Fatehi, Honey Singh’s New Song 'Copied' From Netflix’s Jibaro, Says Internet

Nora Fatehi and Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Body Roll has sparked online debate after fans compared its visuals to Netflix’s Jibaro episode from Love, Death & Robots.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 12 May 2026 03:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New music video
  • Fans note striking similarities to Netflix's
  • Debate arises over inspiration versus imitation of fantasy visuals.
  • Nora Fatehi's experimental music journey sparks online discussion.

Nora Fatehi and Yo Yo Honey Singh’s latest music video Body Roll has created a storm online, but not entirely for its music. Social media users are accusing the video of copying the visual style of Jibaro, a popular episode from Netflix’s animated anthology series Love, Death & Robots. Fans quickly spotted similarities between Nora’s styling, the fantasy-inspired visuals, and the haunting aesthetic seen in the acclaimed episode. The comparisons soon went viral, sparking debate across entertainment platforms and fan communities.

Fans Compare Body Roll To Jibaro

The song, which marks another collaboration between Nora Fatehi and rapper-singer Yo Yo Honey Singh after Payal, was released with a high-budget futuristic theme. According to reports, the teaser featured Nora in an all-red look with dramatic visuals, cinematic styling, and bold choreography. The video was directed by Steven Roy Thomas and Anup S, and aimed to create a larger-than-life “I-Pop” experience, blending Indian pop with international aesthetics.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Filmy Sonia | Bollywood Paglu 🎀 (@filmy.sonia)

However, viewers online were quick to compare the music video to Jibaro, one of the most talked-about episodes from Netflix’s Love, Death & Robots. Reddit users especially pointed out what they felt were strong visual similarities. One user commented, “Jibaro look copied from Love Death and Robot,” while others agreed that the resemblance was their “very first thought.”

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Social Media Divided Over Similarities

Despite the criticism, the song has also received praise for its scale, styling, and Honey Singh’s rap portions. Fans appreciated Nora Fatehi’s screen presence and her glamorous transformation in the dystopian-themed video. The singer-actor also promoted the release on social media, writing, “Immerse into the dystopian world where the water dance Goddess captures the men into her world forever!”

The controversy has once again highlighted how audiences quickly identify similarities between global content and Indian music videos in the social media era. While some viewers defended the video as “inspired” rather than copied, others felt the resemblance to Jibaro was too strong to ignore.

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Nora Continues Experimental Music Journey

Nora Fatehi, known for hit songs like Dilbar, Garmi, and Pepeta, continues to expand her musical career with experimental projects and international-style productions. The latest collaboration with Yo Yo Honey Singh has once again placed her at the centre of online conversation, with fans debating whether Body Roll is a creative tribute or an outright imitation.

 
 
 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the latest music video causing controversy?

Nora Fatehi and Yo Yo Honey Singh's new music video, 'Body Roll,' is facing accusations of copying visual elements. Social media users are comparing its style to an episode from Netflix's 'Love, Death & Robots'.

What episode is 'Body Roll' being compared to?

The music video is being compared to 'Jibaro,' a popular episode from Netflix's animated anthology series 'Love, Death & Robots.' Viewers noted similarities in styling, visuals, and aesthetic.

What aspects of 'Body Roll' are drawing comparisons to 'Jibaro'?

Fans pointed out similarities in Nora Fatehi's styling, the fantasy-inspired visuals, and the haunting aesthetic of the music video. The dystopian theme was also mentioned.

How has the audience reacted to the 'Body Roll' video?

The audience is divided. Some are accusing the video of copying 'Jibaro,' while others are defending it as inspired. The song has also received praise for its scale and styling.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 12 May 2026 03:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Yo Yo Honey Singh Netflix Nora Fatehi Bollywood Music Body Roll Love Death And Robots Nora Fatehi Latest Song Jibaro Honey Singh Songs
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