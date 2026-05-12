Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Divorce Buzz Grows As Disha Patani Unfollows Dubai-Based Businessman

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Suraj Nambiar removed wedding pictures from his profile.

Actor Disha Patani also unfollowed Suraj Nambiar.

Rumors of divorce circulate, though couple has not commented.

All is not well between actor Mouni Roy and her husband, Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar. The couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, and now, actor Disha Patani has unfollowed Nambiar. This has led to divorce rumours between the two. Not just this, Nambiar has either deleted or archived several wedding pictures featuring Mouni from his profile.

With Disha Patani also unfollowing Suraj Nambiar on Instagram, fans think that the two are heading for a split four years after marriage.

How Did Social Media Users React?

As rumours about trouble in their marriage spread online, social media users shared mixed reactions. “It is their personal thing, why are you all making it a news, just for some views,” one user commented.

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“He deleted wedding pics also,” wrote another.

A third user posted, “Hope everything is fine between them.”

Several people also urged others not to jump to conclusions until Mouni or Suraj issues an official statement regarding the speculation.

Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar’s Marriage

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tied the knot in Goa on January 27, 2022. The couple celebrated their wedding with both Malayali and Bengali ceremonies and had shared multiple photos and videos from the festivities on social media.

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Over the years, the two were often spotted vacationing together and attending events as a couple. However, their recent Instagram activity has now triggered rumours of a possible split.

As of now, neither Mouni Roy nor Suraj Nambiar has publicly addressed the divorce speculation.

On the work front, the 40-year-old actor is currently shooting for an untitled project, and videos from the sets have surfaced on social media. However, details about the film are still under wraps.