Court Steps In After ₹9 Crore Suit, Restrains Abhinav Kashyap From Commenting On Salman Khan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







In a significant legal development involving one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, a Mumbai civil court has stepped in to curb what it described as defamatory and abusive remarks made against Salman Khan and his family. The interim order comes amid a high-stakes defamation lawsuit filed by the actor, raising important questions around free speech, personal reputation, and the responsibilities that come with public platforms.

ALSO READ: Mammootty’s Peranbu Missing From Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, Fans Cry 'Injustice'

Court Issues Interim Restraint Amid Defamation Suit

On Friday, Judge P G Bhosale passed an ad-interim ex-parte injunction restraining filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap and two others from making or publishing any “derogatory” statements against Salman Khan or his family members. The order was issued while hearing a civil defamation suit filed by Khan, in which he has sought a permanent injunction along with ₹9 crore in damages.

Abhinav kashyap exposing Salman khan's fake body



Calls him 'thulthul aadmi, fugga etc 😹😹 pic.twitter.com/g3PJm1pcpo — 𝙇 𝙊 𝙂 𝘼 𝙉 (@SRks_Shubhh1) September 20, 2025

The lawsuit was triggered by a series of 26 video interviews and podcasts released between September and December 2025. According to the plea, these videos contained remarks that were “scandalous, false, and grossly defamatory” in nature. Apart from Kashyap, the suit also names Khushboo Hazare and several major social media platforms as defendants.

The contentious content was reportedly broadcast on the “Bollywood Thikana” channel and, as per the suit, targeted not just Khan’s professional credibility and personal image but also extended to members of his family.

What The Court Observed And Ordered

After reviewing the statements made during the podcasts, the court observed that they appeared “prima facie defamatory, derogatory, abusive and insulting in nature,” noting that such remarks could lower the actor’s reputation in the eyes of the public. Emphasising personal dignity, the court stated that “nobody can and nobody should make any defamatory statements against anybody’s family,” adding that every individual’s privacy and public image deserve protection.

Addressing the defence of free speech, the court clarified that “the right to freedom of speech and expression doesn’t mean that one can use abusive and threatening language against any individual.” Consequently, Kashyap and the other defendants have been temporarily barred from uploading, publishing, reposting, or circulating any further content, videos, interviews, posts, or messages, relating to the actor or his family until they appear before the court and file their replies.

Background: Who Is Abhinav Kashyap?

Before finding himself at the centre of this legal dispute, Abhinav Kashyap had built a notable career in Hindi cinema. He began as a writer, contributing to films such as Jung and Yuva, and later wrote dialogues for Manorama Six Feet Under and 13B. His directorial debut, Dabangg (2010), became a blockbuster, introducing Sonakshi Sinha and transforming Salman Khan into the iconic character “Chulbul Pandey.”

Despite the film’s success, Kashyap did not return to direct Dabangg 2. In a recent interview with SCREEN, he spoke bluntly about his experience of working with Salman Khan, stating, “Salman is never involved. He is not even interested in acting, and he hasn’t been since the last 25 years. He is more into the power of being a celebrity, but he is not interested in acting. He is a gunda (goon).”

He further added, “(Salman Khan) is the father of the star system in Bollywood. They are vindictive people. They control the whole process. If you don’t agree with them, they come after you.”

These remarks now form a key part of the legal battle that has prompted the court’s intervention.