Mammootty’s Peranbu Missing From Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, Fans Cry 'Injustice'

The long-delayed announcement of the Tamil Nadu State Film Awards for the years 2016 to 2022 has ignited a fresh round of debate among cinema lovers, with one omission dominating the conversation: Peranbu (2018). Directed by Ram and featuring Mammootty in what many consider one of his most powerful Tamil performances, the film failed to secure major honours, triggering disappointment and anger across sections of the audience.

While the awards celebrated performances by Dhanush, Parthiban, Jyothika, and Nayanthara, Peranbu was acknowledged only for its visuals, with Theni Easwar winning Best Cinematographer. For many cinephiles, that lone recognition fell far short of the film’s artistic and emotional impact.

Perambu: A Performance Many Felt Was Unignorable

Peranbu follows Amudhavan, a single father navigating life with his daughter, who has cerebral palsy. Mammootty’s restrained and deeply empathetic portrayal was widely praised for avoiding sentimentality while conveying profound emotional depth. The film travelled to international platforms such as Rotterdam and Goa, earning critical acclaim even before its Indian theatrical release.

Given this reception, many expected Peranbu to figure prominently in the 2018 awards, particularly in the Best Film and Best Actor categories. Instead, the Best Actor honour that year went to Dhanush for Vada Chennai, while Jyothika won Best Actress. Mari Selvaraj’s Pariyerum Perumal took home Best Film, with Selvaraj also winning Best Director.

Social Media Reacts: “Pure Injustice” To Mammootty

The absence of Mammootty from the winners’ list prompted a wave of reactions online. Tamil audiences took to social media to vent their frustration, with some calling the omission “pure injustice” and others dismissing the decision as “clownery.” Several fans argued that Mammootty’s Amudhavan eclipsed other performances that year, while others felt Sadhana’s role as Papa deserved stronger recognition.

How Can Any One Ignore this Terrific Performance of #Mammootty in #Peranbu

Speculation also surfaced about possible political or regional bias, with some suggesting that honouring popular Tamil stars like Dhanush helped consolidate local fan support. Others pointed to the irony that Mammootty, overlooked at the state level, has received national recognition, including the Padma Bhushan.

Again Peranb & Mammootty performance got denied. Dhanush as Anbu was too good but Mammootty as Amudhavan deserves the best actor that year💯 Previously National award now state award. When in comes to awards Mammootty is the most denied actor.

What about Sadhana?

What about Sadhana?#Mammootty pic.twitter.com/O68fWzDPQh — Btwits_Akash (@btwits_Akash_) January 30, 2026

Recognition Elsewhere, Questions Remain

Interestingly, the awards did recognise several artistes from outside Tamil Nadu. Malayali actors Aparna Balamurali, Keerthy Suresh, Manju Warrier, Lijomol Jose, and Nayanthara won Best Actress awards across different years. Vaikom Vijayalakshmi was named Best Playback Singer, Urvashi won Best Comedian, and Varsha Ranjith was also honoured.

For many, however, the debate around Peranbu highlights a recurring tension between state awards and critical consensus. While trophies may have passed it by, the film’s reputation has only grown stronger over time. Mammootty’s performance as Amudhavan continues to be cited as one of the most sensitive and unforgettable portrayals in contemporary Tamil cinema—award or no award.