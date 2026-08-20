'Nayyi Navelli' is set to arrive in cinemas on October 16, 2026. The release date was announced by Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow.
Aditya Dhar Reacts To Yami Gautam's 'Nayyi Navelli' First Look: 'This Is What I Married Into!'
Yami Gautam's fantasy family entertainer 'Nayyi Navelli' will release in theatres on October 16, 2026. Check out the first-look poster and film details.
- Yami Gautam's 'Nayyi Navelli' is set for October theatre release.
- Gautam plays mysterious bride, possibly witch, fighting monsters.
- Aanand L Rai produces fantasy entertainer with Amazon MGM Studios.
Yami Gautam is set to bring a mysterious new character to the big screen with Nayyi Navelli, and husband Aditya Dhar has already reacted to her intriguing first look. The actress appears as a seemingly perfect bride with a sinister secret in the upcoming fantasy family entertainer, which is scheduled to hit cinemas on October 16, 2026.
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Aditya Dhar Reacts To Yami Gautam's Look In 'Nayyi Navelli'
The makers recently dropped the film's first-look material, introducing Yami Gautam in a striking avatar that combines the traditional appearance of a newlywed bride with the eerie aura of a daayan.
The unusual look caught Aditya Dhar's attention. Sharing the motion poster on social media, the filmmaker and Yami's husband responded with a playful caption.
He took to his Instagram Story and wrote, “So this is what I married into!! @yamigautam"
Yami Gautam Plays A Mysterious Bride In 'Nayyi Navelli'
Nayyi Navelli promises a mix of fantasy, humour and family chaos. Yami plays a bride who appears almost too perfect, but her brother-in-law begins to suspect that there could be something supernatural behind her seemingly ideal persona.
The film's story centres on a chaotic Meerut household that is transformed by the arrival of the mysterious bride, setting the stage for an unusual blend of family drama, adventure and supernatural elements.
The film's official logline reads: “A picture-perfect bride transforms a chaotic Meerut household into paradise, only for her brother-in-law to suspect that his seemingly ideal sister-in-law may actually be a daayan (witch)!”
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About 'Nayyi Navelli'
Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow Productions are backing the project, which is directed by Balaji Mohan. Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma have written the film, while G. V. Prakash Kumar has composed its music.
Filmmaker Aanand L. Rai is producing the film alongside Himanshu Sharma under Colour Yellow Productions. Rai has described Yami as an "instinctive" choice for the lead role.
Yami Gautam's Recent Work
Yami Gautam was last seen in a cameo appearance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar. Earlier this year, she also won the first National Award of her career for her performance in Article 370.
Frequently Asked Questions
When is 'Nayyi Navelli' scheduled for release?
What is Yami Gautam's role in 'Nayyi Navelli'?
Yami Gautam plays a bride whose seemingly perfect appearance hides a mysterious and unusual identity. Her character is suspected by her brother-in-law of being a 'daayan' (witch).
Who is the director and producer of 'Nayyi Navelli'?
Balaji Mohan has directed 'Nayyi Navelli'. The film is produced by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions and Amazon MGM Studios.
What is the genre of 'Nayyi Navelli'?
'Nayyi Navelli' is described as a fantasy family entertainer. The film's first-look poster also indicates a fantasy-adventure flavor.