Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Event In Pune Gets Police Nod, 30 Conditions Imposed

The Pune Police have granted permission for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme scheduled to be held in Pune on August 22.

The permission comes with 30 conditions, including a ban on displaying “objectionable” pictures or banners and a requirement for organisers to ensure that no religious sentiments are hurt.

According to the permission issued by the police, the event will be held at the SSPMS College ground near the RTO Chowk in the city from 4:30 pm to 9:30 pm. An estimated 8,000 to 10,000 people are expected to attend.

Police Lay Down 30 Conditions

Among the 30 conditions imposed by the police, organisers have been instructed not to display any objectionable pictures or banners.

The permission order states that organisers will be held responsible if any untoward incident occurs during the programme and results in a law-and-order situation.

It also states that no person's religious sentiments should be hurt during the event and that ensuring this will be the responsibility of the organisers.

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Mohan Joshi said the police have granted permission for the programme and the organisers will comply with all the conditions. He said the police had imposed a total of 30 conditions while granting permission.

Arrangements For Attendees

The organisers have also been directed to ensure adequate security arrangements, separate facilities for men and women, sufficient entry and exit gates, drinking water, toilets, fire-safety equipment and parking facilities.

The police have prohibited the use of drones for photography at the venue and instructed organisers to keep emergency access routes open for police, medical and fire services.

The permission is subject to a no-objection certificate from the traffic department. Police said the permission can be cancelled at any time if any illegal activity affecting law and order is detected.

The order also states that the permission will be immediately cancelled if any dispute arises over the venue.