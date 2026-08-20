India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaRahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Event In Pune Gets Police Nod, 30 Conditions Imposed

Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Event In Pune Gets Police Nod, 30 Conditions Imposed

Among the 30 conditions imposed by the police, organisers have been instructed not to display any objectionable pictures or banners.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 20 Aug 2026 08:29 AM (IST)

The Pune Police have granted permission for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme scheduled to be held in Pune on August 22.

The permission comes with 30 conditions, including a ban on displaying “objectionable” pictures or banners and a requirement for organisers to ensure that no religious sentiments are hurt.

According to the permission issued by the police, the event will be held at the SSPMS College ground near the RTO Chowk in the city from 4:30 pm to 9:30 pm. An estimated 8,000 to 10,000 people are expected to attend.

Police Lay Down 30 Conditions

Among the 30 conditions imposed by the police, organisers have been instructed not to display any objectionable pictures or banners.

The permission order states that organisers will be held responsible if any untoward incident occurs during the programme and results in a law-and-order situation.

It also states that no person's religious sentiments should be hurt during the event and that ensuring this will be the responsibility of the organisers.

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Mohan Joshi said the police have granted permission for the programme and the organisers will comply with all the conditions. He said the police had imposed a total of 30 conditions while granting permission.

Arrangements For Attendees

The organisers have also been directed to ensure adequate security arrangements, separate facilities for men and women, sufficient entry and exit gates, drinking water, toilets, fire-safety equipment and parking facilities.

The police have prohibited the use of drones for photography at the venue and instructed organisers to keep emergency access routes open for police, medical and fire services.

The permission is subject to a no-objection certificate from the traffic department. Police said the permission can be cancelled at any time if any illegal activity affecting law and order is detected.

The order also states that the permission will be immediately cancelled if any dispute arises over the venue.

Before You Go

BIG BREAKING: Tejashwi Yadav to Lead RJD’s Raj Bhavan March in Support of Student Protest

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 20 Aug 2026 08:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pune Rahul Gandhi : Rahul Gandhi Chhatron Ki Goonj
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Event In Pune Gets Police Nod, 30 Conditions Imposed
Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Event In Pune Gets Police Nod, 30 Conditions Imposed
India
India Alters Security Arrangement Outside Pakistan High Commission After Islamabad Action
India Alters Security Arrangement Outside Pakistan High Commission After Islamabad Action
India
NHRC seeks from Punjab govt report on manner of I-Day observance at remote, border schools
NHRC seeks from Punjab govt report on manner of I-Day observance at remote, border schools
India
‘Legal Cockroaches’ To Protest Against Bar Council Chairman At 10 AM On Thursday
‘Legal Cockroaches’ To Protest Against Bar Council Chairman At 10 AM On Thursday
Advertisement

Videos

BIG BREAKING: Tejashwi Yadav to Lead RJD’s Raj Bhavan March in Support of Student Protest
EXPRESSWAY CONTROVERSY: Workers Use ‘Jugaad’ to Clear Waterlogging, Congress Takes Dig
STUDENT PROTEST: Students Protest Teacher Shortage, Poor Food and Alleged Assaults in Unnao
BIG BREAKING: Imran Masood and Ashu Malik Clash During Saharanpur Disha Meeting
Satyendar Jain Arrest: Former Delhi Minister to Appear in Court
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget