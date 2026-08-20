'Economic D-Day': Trump Warns Countries Helping Iran Of ‘Tremendous’ Consequences

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump announced 'crushing economic operation' against Iran, global supporters.

Measures target oil smuggling, cash transfers, threatening financial institutions.

Operation intensifies pressure amidst six-month US-Iran conflict.

Trump claimed Iran's military degraded; vows nuclear weapon prevention.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced what he described as the “most crushing economic operation” ever imposed against a country, targeting Iran and warning nations that provide Tehran with financial or commercial support of “tremendous” consequences.

“Today, I am announcing the most crushing economic operation ever taken against any country. This will be economic warfare and isolation on an unprecedented scale,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump said financial institutions, businesses, airports and government entities that support Iran could face severe consequences from Washington. His announcement comes as the US war on Iran approaches its sixth month, with no immediate diplomatic or military off-ramp in sight and the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz still largely choked off.

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Trump Warns Countries Against Helping Iran

Trump did not specify the measures the US would take against countries that continue trading with Iran, nor did he identify any particular nation in his post.

Before the US-Israeli war began in February, India, Turkey, China, Germany, South Korea and Japan were among Iran’s key trading partners.

Trump called for an immediate end to what he described as activities supporting Tehran, including “oil smuggling, swap lines, cash transfers, exchange houses, ship registries” and the use of “front companies”.

“This will be an economic D-DAY, and we need all of our Allies to stand with the United States of America to isolate, and defeat, the Iran threat,” Trump said.

Iran’s Military ‘Severely Degraded’: Trump

The US president also claimed that Iran’s military capabilities had been severely weakened.

“Their navy is gone, their air force is destroyed, their military factories are now rubble, their currency is worthless, and their country is hanging by a thread,” Trump said, adding that “these HISTORIC MEASURES” would cripple Iran and its ability to project terror worldwide.

Trump also reiterated his position on Iran’s nuclear programme, writing: “IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON.”

The announcement comes as Washington continues to intensify economic pressure on Tehran alongside its military campaign.

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US Steps Up Economic Pressure On Tehran

Trump’s latest move follows comments by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent last week that Washington would increase efforts to economically isolate Iran as part of a strategy that also includes a US naval blockade.

“It will be a combination of economic isolation, like the world has never seen before,” Bessent told Newsmax.

The US Treasury has also been pursuing a sanctions campaign known as Operation Economic Fury, which seeks to cut off Iran’s sources of funding through targeted measures.