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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSalman Khan’s 14-Year-Old Prediction About Emraan Hashmi Goes Viral: ‘He Should Get His Due’

Salman Khan’s 14-Year-Old Prediction About Emraan Hashmi Goes Viral: ‘He Should Get His Due’

Amid the ongoing success of Awarapan 2, Salman Khan’s 14-year-old prediction about Emraan Hashmi has been going viral on social media.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 20 Aug 2026 10:18 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • An old video of Salman Khan praising Emraan Hashmi resurfaced.
  • In 2012, Salman called Emraan an underrated and talented actor.
  • Emraan's recent 'Awarapan 2' success validates Salman's past words.
  • The film has earned over Rs 150 crore worldwide.

An old video of Salman Khan praising Emraan Hashmi has been doing the rounds on social media. In it, Salman called the Awarapan 2 star a “damn good” actor and said he deserved to get his “due” soon. Fourteen years later, Emraan’s latest success appears to have made Salman’s words look almost prophetic.

Salman Khan On Emraan Hashmi

Salman praised Emraan during the music launch of Preity Zinta’s film Ishkq in Paris in 2012. “Emraan Hashmi, I think the most underrated guy that is going on. I think he’s very talented. I think he should get his due soon,” Salman said in the old video.

Preity Zinta agreed, interrupting him to say, “I agree with you.”

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Salman continued, “You know, he’s been giving hit after hit, hit after hit, and I think he’s a very, you know, sellable name. I think he should be given his due. As an actor. As an actor. He’s damn good. I really like him.”

Now, 14 years later, Emraan’s success with Awarapan 2 has brought renewed attention to Salman’s old prediction. The two actors also shared the screen for the first time in Tiger 3, which released in 2023 and emerged as a box-office success.

About ‘Awarapan 2’

Awarapan 2, which released last Friday, has entered the Rs 100 crore club and continues to perform strongly at the box office. The film has collected Rs 153.59 crore worldwide.

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Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film is a sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan and stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi. The screenplay has been written by Kakkar, Bilal Siddiqui and Vishesh Bhatt, with the film produced under the Vishesh Films banner.

The film is currently the sixth-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 20 Aug 2026 10:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Emraan Hashmi Preity Zinta Viral Salman Khan Awarapan 2
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