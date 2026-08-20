Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Moving Back To Britain After 6 Years, No Royal Duties Planned

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reportedly moving back to UK this month.

Children Archie, Lilibet enrolled in British school for September.

Couple to remain non-working royals, establishing private UK residence.

King Charles III informed about couple's UK return plans.

Price Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly preparing to move back to the UK later this month. This comes more than six years after stepping down as working members of the Royal Family and relocating to California. Their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have also been enrolled at a British school and are expected to begin classes in September, according to reports by The Telegraph and People.

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Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Move Back To Britain

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly planning an extended stay in Britain with Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5. The Telegraph, which first reported the move, said the children have already enrolled at British schools and are expected to start classes next month.

The move comes around six years after Harry and Meghan stepped back from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US. They later built a life in California while pursuing commercial and media projects, including deals with Netflix and Spotify.

Their return, however, won't mean a return to official royal duties. Harry and Meghan are expected to remain non-working members of the Royal Family, with no current plans to resume their former roles.

Archie And Lilibet To Start School In UK

Archie and Lilibet are expected to begin their education in Britain in September, according to The Telegraph and People. Their reported return to the UK would mark a significant change for the children, who have spent most of their lives in the United States.

Harry and Meghan previously lived at Frogmore Cottage, the Windsor property associated with their time as working royals. After Harry published his memoir Spare in 2023, the couple were asked to relinquish their lease on the property.

The Sussexes are now expected to establish a separate private residence rather than move back into a royal home.

King Charles Informed Of Their Plans

Reports say King Charles III was informed about Harry and Meghan's plans on August 16. The couple's reported decision also comes after Harry has shown an interest in improving his relationship with his father and spending more time with him.

Harry and Meghan visited the UK last month, although reports indicate that the King was not informed about their plans during that visit.

Buckingham Palace has maintained a policy of not commenting on speculation involving non-working members of the Royal Family .

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Why Harry And Meghan Left The UK

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and subsequently moved to California, where they began building independent careers through commercial deals, including agreements with Netflix and Spotify.

Their relationship with the Royal Family has remained strained since their departure. In interviews and in Harry's memoir Spare, the couple spoke about their experience of royal life, including their concerns about restrictions, palace officials and Meghan's mental health.

Harry's Ongoing Tensions With The British Media

Harry's relationship with the British press has also remained a major source of conflict. He has pursued several legal cases against newspaper publishers, accusing them of unlawful information gathering and privacy violations.

His legal battles have included a case involving the publisher of the Daily Mail. Harry has lost a number of lawsuits against media organisations and was recently left facing potentially significant legal costs after a court ruling.

Against this backdrop, the reported return to Britain would bring Harry and Meghan closer to the Royal Family and the country they left behind .