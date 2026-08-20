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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesWill Smith To Play Villain In Allu Arjun-Atlee’s 'Raaka': Report

Will Smith To Play Villain In Allu Arjun-Atlee’s 'Raaka': Report

Will Smith is reportedly in talks to play the antagonist in Atlee’s Raaka, starring Allu Arjun, while Shah Rukh Khan is also said to have a role in the sci-fi epic.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 20 Aug 2026 10:26 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Will Smith discussing Raaka villain role; shoot overseas.
  • Allu Arjun may portray four characters; first look released.
  • Deepika Padukone stars; Shah Rukh Khan reportedly joins film.

Hollywood star Will Smith could be heading to Indian cinema with Atlee's sci-fi action film Raaka, starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone. According to a report in Mid-Day, Smith is in discussions to play the film’s primary antagonist and may shoot his portions at an overseas location.

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Will Smith In Talks For Villain Role In Raaka

According to Mid-Day, discussions over Will Smith's dates are currently underway as the makers prepare for the film's next shooting schedule. The international location is reportedly expected to be decided the actor's availability, while his costumes have already been finalised.

According to a Mid-Day's source, “Will Smith’s dates are being worked out. The overseas location will be locked depending on his availability. His costumes have been finalised, and there is immense excitement in the crew for the next leg.”

Smith has reportedly been in talks with the team since last year. However, his participation has not been officially confirmed by the filmmakers at this stage.

Allu Arjun’s Four Roles In Raaka

Interest in Raaka grew further after the makers revealed Allu Arjun’s striking first look in April. The actor appeared in a dramatically different avatar, sporting prosthetic makeup, kohl-lined eyes and a woollen outfit partly obscured by a large claw.

The first-look announcement carried the caption, “Prepare yourself for a vision beyond limits.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Reports suggest that Allu Arjun could portray four characters in the film, a grandfather, a father and two sons. There is also speculation that the story could involve two parallel universes. The filmmakers, however, are yet to officially confirm these character details.

ALSO READ: Govinda Once Spoke About His Kundli Predicting A Second Marriage, Told Sunita To ‘Be Prepared’

About Raaka

The film was earlier referred to by its working title AA22xA6 before being officially named Raaka on April 8, coinciding with Allu Arjun’s 44th birthday. Alongside the title reveal, the makers released his first-look poster.

Directed by Atlee, the sci-fi action drama features Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in key roles. The film is backed by Sun Pictures and marks the first collaboration between Allu Arjun and Atlee.

The film has also been surrounded by speculation over Shah Rukh Khan’s involvement. While earlier reports had dismissed claims of his appearance, Mid-Day has now reported that the superstar is part of Raaka and is expected to join the international shooting schedule.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What role is Will Smith reportedly being considered for in the film Raaka?

Will Smith is reportedly in discussions to play the primary antagonist in Atlee's sci-fi action film, Raaka. He may shoot his portions at an overseas location.

What is speculated about Allu Arjun's role in Raaka?

Allu Arjun might portray four characters, including a grandfather, father, and two sons. There is also speculation the story could involve two parallel universes.

Who are the director and other key actors in Raaka?

Directed by Atlee, Raaka features Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur in key roles. The film is backed by Sun Pictures.

Is Shah Rukh Khan involved in the film Raaka?

Yes, Mid-Day has reported that Shah Rukh Khan is part of Raaka. He is expected to join the international shooting schedule.

When was the film's official title, Raaka, announced?

The film was officially named Raaka on April 8, coinciding with Allu Arjun's 44th birthday. Its working title was previously AA22xA6.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Aug 2026 10:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Deepika Padukone Will Smith Allu Arjun Atlee ENtertainment News Raaka
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