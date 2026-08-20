Will Smith To Play Villain In Allu Arjun-Atlee’s 'Raaka': Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Will Smith discussing Raaka villain role; shoot overseas.

Allu Arjun may portray four characters; first look released.

Deepika Padukone stars; Shah Rukh Khan reportedly joins film.

Hollywood star Will Smith could be heading to Indian cinema with Atlee's sci-fi action film Raaka, starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone. According to a report in Mid-Day, Smith is in discussions to play the film’s primary antagonist and may shoot his portions at an overseas location.

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Will Smith In Talks For Villain Role In Raaka

According to Mid-Day, discussions over Will Smith's dates are currently underway as the makers prepare for the film's next shooting schedule. The international location is reportedly expected to be decided the actor's availability, while his costumes have already been finalised.

According to a Mid-Day's source, “Will Smith’s dates are being worked out. The overseas location will be locked depending on his availability. His costumes have been finalised, and there is immense excitement in the crew for the next leg.”

Smith has reportedly been in talks with the team since last year. However, his participation has not been officially confirmed by the filmmakers at this stage.

Allu Arjun’s Four Roles In Raaka

Interest in Raaka grew further after the makers revealed Allu Arjun’s striking first look in April. The actor appeared in a dramatically different avatar, sporting prosthetic makeup, kohl-lined eyes and a woollen outfit partly obscured by a large claw.

The first-look announcement carried the caption, “Prepare yourself for a vision beyond limits.”

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Reports suggest that Allu Arjun could portray four characters in the film, a grandfather, a father and two sons. There is also speculation that the story could involve two parallel universes. The filmmakers, however, are yet to officially confirm these character details.

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About Raaka

The film was earlier referred to by its working title AA22xA6 before being officially named Raaka on April 8, coinciding with Allu Arjun’s 44th birthday. Alongside the title reveal, the makers released his first-look poster.

Directed by Atlee, the sci-fi action drama features Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in key roles. The film is backed by Sun Pictures and marks the first collaboration between Allu Arjun and Atlee.

The film has also been surrounded by speculation over Shah Rukh Khan’s involvement. While earlier reports had dismissed claims of his appearance, Mid-Day has now reported that the superstar is part of Raaka and is expected to join the international shooting schedule.