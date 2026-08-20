India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaIndia Alters Security Arrangement Outside Pakistan High Commission After Islamabad Action

India Alters Security Arrangement Outside Pakistan High Commission After Islamabad Action

India cleared illegal encroachments and modified the outer security layers outside the Pakistan High Commission, three days after Islamabad dismantled security barricades outside the Indian High Commission.

Written By : Ujjwal Kumar |  Updated at : 20 Aug 2026 07:32 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India altered Pakistan High Commission security, countering similar Pakistani action.
  • US envoy Gor declared Jammu and Kashmir part of India.
  • Pakistan summoned US diplomat, rejecting Gor's J&K comments.

Authorities in New Delhi have cleared illegal encroachments and altered the outer security arrangements outside the Pakistan High Commission, days after Islamabad dismantled security barricades outside the Indian High Commission in Pakistan.

According to top diplomatic sources, the move is being viewed as an immediate counter to Pakistan’s decision three days earlier. The developments highlight how physical security arrangements around diplomatic missions can serve as a calibrated signalling mechanism between India and Pakistan.

The action in New Delhi also comes amid a fresh diplomatic dispute between Pakistan and the United States over remarks made by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor about Jammu and Kashmir during his visit to the Union territory.

ALSO READ | Mohan Bhagwat's US Visit Sparks Criticism As Religious Freedom Body Seeks RSS Sanction

Pakistan Summons US Diplomat

Pakistan on Wednesday summoned US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker and lodged a “strong demarche” over Gor’s comments on Jammu and Kashmir.

During his visit to Srinagar on Wednesday, Gor told reporters that Jammu and Kashmir is an important part of India and described it as an “incredibly beautiful place”.

Gor is also the Trump administration’s special envoy to South and Central Asia. His remarks prompted an immediate response from Pakistan’s Foreign Office, which summoned the US Chargé d’Affaires in Islamabad.

ALSO READ | China ‘Entered 60 Km’ Into Arunachal? Rijiju Rejects Claim, Calls Videos ‘Misinformation’

Islamabad Rejects US Envoy’s Statement

Pakistan’s Foreign Office said it “strongly condemned and categorically rejected” Gor’s characterisation of Jammu and Kashmir as “a part of India”.

The ministry maintained that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognised disputed territory and said its final status should be determined in accordance with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The latest diplomatic exchange comes against the backdrop of renewed attention to security arrangements around the Indian and Pakistani diplomatic missions, with both sides using changes to their respective mission perimeters as a form of signalling.

Before You Go

BIG BREAKING: Tejashwi Yadav to Lead RJD’s Raj Bhavan March in Support of Student Protest

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did New Delhi recently alter security arrangements outside the Pakistan High Commission?

New Delhi cleared illegal encroachments and altered outer security arrangements outside the Pakistan High Commission. This was an immediate counter to Pakistan dismantling barricades outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

What diplomatic dispute arose between Pakistan and the United States?

A dispute arose over US Ambassador Sergio Gor's remarks, during which he stated Jammu and Kashmir is an important part of India. Pakistan summoned the US Chargé d’Affaires to lodge a strong demarche in response.

How did Pakistan react to US Ambassador Gor's statements about Jammu and Kashmir?

Pakistan's Foreign Office strongly condemned and rejected Gor's characterisation of J&K as part of India. They maintained it is an internationally recognised disputed territory whose status should be determined by UN resolutions.

What do changes in security arrangements around diplomatic missions signify?

Changes in physical security arrangements around diplomatic missions serve as a calibrated signalling mechanism between India and Pakistan. Both nations use these alterations as a form of diplomatic communication.

About the author Ujjwal Kumar

Ujjwal Kumar is a postgraduate in Journalism and has been actively associated with the news industry for over a decade. He specialises in analysing political developments and social issues, presenting them to audiences with accuracy and clarity.

Committed to fair and impactful journalism, he works towards delivering credible news content for ABP News and its digital platforms. Beyond his professional responsibilities, he enjoys exploring lesser-known destinations, listening to music, and spending quality time with his family.
Read More
Published at : 20 Aug 2026 07:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Pakistan Relations Pakistan High Commission India High Commission
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India Alters Security Arrangement Outside Pakistan High Commission After Islamabad Action
India Alters Security Arrangement Outside Pakistan High Commission After Islamabad Action
India
NHRC seeks from Punjab govt report on manner of I-Day observance at remote, border schools
NHRC seeks from Punjab govt report on manner of I-Day observance at remote, border schools
India
‘Legal Cockroaches’ To Protest Against Bar Council Chairman At 10 AM On Thursday
‘Legal Cockroaches’ To Protest Against Bar Council Chairman At 10 AM On Thursday
India
‘We Are Gen Z’ Is New ‘Jaantay Nahin Ho Mera Baap Kaun Hai': Omar Abdullah On Viral Kargil Video
‘We Are Gen Z’ Is New ‘Jaantay Nahin Ho Mera Baap Kaun Hai': Omar On Viral Kargil Video
Advertisement

Videos

BIG BREAKING: Tejashwi Yadav to Lead RJD’s Raj Bhavan March in Support of Student Protest
EXPRESSWAY CONTROVERSY: Workers Use ‘Jugaad’ to Clear Waterlogging, Congress Takes Dig
STUDENT PROTEST: Students Protest Teacher Shortage, Poor Food and Alleged Assaults in Unnao
BIG BREAKING: Imran Masood and Ashu Malik Clash During Saharanpur Disha Meeting
Satyendar Jain Arrest: Former Delhi Minister to Appear in Court
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget