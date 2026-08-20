Share Markets Break Losing Streak: Sensex Over 500 Points Up, Nifty Crosses 24,200

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian benchmarks opened higher, tracking positive Asian markets.

Global bond yields eased, supporting rallies across Asia.

Crude oil prices rose amid escalating US-Iran tensions.

Indian equity benchmarks opened higher on Thursday, tracking gains across Asian markets as global bond yields eased. Investors, however, remained watchful of developments in the US-Iran situation and the continued rise in crude oil prices.

The BSE Sensex rang the opening bell above 77,400, rallying more than 500 points, while the NSE Nifty50 climbed close to 150 points and crossed 24,200, as of 9:15 AM.

GIFT Nifty Signals Positive Start

The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,217, up 98 points, pointing to a firm start for domestic equities.

At around 9:02 AM, the Sensex was trading at 77,393.81, up 484.13 points, or 0.63 per cent, while the Nifty stood at 24,230.25, higher by 152.10 points, or 0.63 per cent.

The pre-open gains come as investors track movements in global markets, bond yields and commodities. The Nifty50 had been on a seven-session winning run ahead of Thursday's trade.

Asian Markets Rally As Bond Yields Ease

Most major Asia-Pacific markets advanced in early trading after global bond yields declined.

South Korea's Kospi surged around 6 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 gained about 1.3 per cent.

The move followed reports that the US plans to buy back longer-dated Treasury notes, a step aimed at bringing down borrowing costs. Lower bond yields can influence investor positioning across global equity and debt markets.

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Wall Street Ends Higher

US equities closed mostly higher in the previous session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.22 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.21 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite also advanced 0.16 per cent.

The positive close provided some support to Asian markets, although investors continued to monitor developments in the US and global economy.

Crude Oil Extends Winning Streak

Crude oil prices remained a key market concern, with Brent futures rising for a fifth consecutive session.

Brent crude's October futures were quoted at $92.08 per barrel, up 0.53 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange.

The rise came after US President Donald Trump said Washington would undertake an "unprecedented economic warfare operation" against Iran. Bloomberg reported that Trump made the remarks after blaming Tehran for failing to reach a deal with Washington.

Higher crude prices remain an important factor for Indian markets given their potential impact on inflation, the rupee and corporate costs.

Gold Gives Up Gains, Silver Advances

Gold prices pared their gains after touching their highest level since June, while silver futures continued to advance.

The movement in precious metals comes as investors balance expectations around global interest rates, bond yields and geopolitical developments.

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