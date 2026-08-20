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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesPakistani TikTok Star Ayesha Gilamana Shot Dead While Driving In Broad Daylight, CCTV Footage Surfaces

Pakistani TikTok Star Ayesha Gilamana Shot Dead While Driving In Broad Daylight, CCTV Footage Surfaces

Pakistani TikToker Ayesha Gilamana, 28, was shot dead while driving with her siblings. Her car plunged into a drain after the attack. CCTV footage has surfaced.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 20 Aug 2026 08:26 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pakistani TikTok star Ayesha Gilamana shot dead while driving.
  • She left home after suspect's call; family reported threats.
  • CCTV footage surfaced, police arrested four suspects.

Pakistani social media influencer and TikTok star Ayesha Gilamana was shot dead in broad daylight while she was driving with her younger siblings. The 28-year-old, who had more than 1.3 million followers, was attacked by two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants. After she was shot, her car veered off the road and plunged into a drain. CCTV footage of the incident has now surfaced.

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Ayesha Gilamana Was Shot While Driving

Reports suggest that Shamso Bibi, known to her followers as Ayesha Gilamana, stepped out of her home after receiving a phone call. She was accompanied by her 15-year-old sister and younger brother, Naimatullah, and was behind the wheel of the car.

The family had travelled some distance when two men on a motorcycle reportedly approached the moving vehicle and opened fire. Ayesha was struck in the neck and died at the scene. Her younger sister was injured in the attack.

She Left Home After Receiving A Phone Call

Ayesha's family told police that she received a call on her mobile phone shortly before the incident. According to their complaint, a man identified as Kashif, also known as Kashi, allegedly asked her to meet him soon.

Ayesha subsequently left home with her younger siblings. The family was informed about the shooting soon afterwards.

Her father went to the hospital following the incident and identified his daughter's body.

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Family Claims Ayesha Had Been Receiving Threats

Shamso Bibi's father Sahibzada said his daughter had been creating TikTok videos for around three to four years and had gained a significant audience on the platform.

As per Arab News' report, Sahibzada said, “My daughter Shamso Bibi had been making TikTok videos for nearly three to four years."

The family has reportedly removed Bibi’s TikTok account following her death, while her YouTube channel also appears to be no longer available.

Sahibzada further alleged that his daughter had been receiving threats from two men over demands related to repayment of money. He said he had “strong reason to believe” that one of the two men could be linked to her murder.

The emergence of CCTV footage has now brought renewed attention to the circumstances surrounding the killing of the 28-year-old social media star.

Ayesha's Brother Appeals To Punjab CM

Following Ayesha's killing, her brother Niamatullah appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to intervene in the case and ensure justice for his sister.

Police have arrested at least four suspects in connection with the case, including two men accused of helping the alleged gunman escape, ARY News reported on Monday.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Ayesha Gilamana?

Ayesha Gilamana, also known as Shamso Bibi, was a 28-year-old Pakistani social media influencer and TikTok star. She had over 1.3 million followers on the platform.

How did Ayesha Gilamana die?

Ayesha Gilamana was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants while driving with her younger siblings. She was struck in the neck and died at the scene.

What prompted Ayesha Gilamana to leave her home before the incident?

Ayesha left her home after receiving a phone call from a man named Kashif (Kashi), who allegedly asked her to meet him. She was accompanied by her younger sister and brother.

Had Ayesha Gilamana received any threats prior to her death?

Her father stated that Ayesha had been receiving threats from two men over demands related to money repayment. He believes one of them could be linked to her murder.

Have any arrests been made in connection with Ayesha Gilamana's death?

Yes, police have arrested at least four suspects in connection with the case. This includes two men accused of helping the alleged gunman escape.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Aug 2026 08:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
CRime News Pakistani Influencer Shot Dead Ayesha Gilani Murder Ayesha Gilamana Ayesha Gilani Gilamana Shamso Bibi
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