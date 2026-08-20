UP Judge Gives 22 Death Sentences In 4 Months, 100 Cases Shifted From His Court
The cases, involving offences carrying either the death penalty or life imprisonment, were transferred to District and Sessions Judge Virendra Kumar Singh.
Around 100 murder cases pending before a fast-track court judge in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar have been reassigned to another court after the judge handed down 22 death sentences in 10 cases over the past four months. The cases, involving offences carrying either the death penalty or life imprisonment, were transferred from Additional District and Sessions Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar to District and Sessions Judge Virendra Kumar Singh, a government lawyer told PTI.
District Bar Association president Pramod Tyagi said the transfer followed concerns among lawyers and litigants over the possibility of capital punishment being awarded in the cases.
Who Is Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar?
Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, 46, is a resident of Lucknow and began his judicial career as an additional civil judge in Azamgarh in 2009. He was promoted to civil judge in Sultanpur in May 2015 and became a judicial magistrate around five months later.
He holds BCom and LLM degrees and has been serving as Additional District and Sessions Judge in Muzaffarnagar since November 2025.
Diwakar had also attracted attention in 2022 after ordering a videographic survey of the Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi.
22 Death Sentences In Four Months
Diwakar's recent judgments include several capital punishment cases:
- Four sentenced to death in 12-year-old murder case: On August 13, he sentenced Ramvir, Rajiv, Rahul and Harender Kumar to death for killing Pawan Kumar during a 2014 attack linked to an old rivalry.
- Death penalty in 1999 kidnapping-murder case: On August 12, Shahnawaz was sentenced to death for kidnapping and murdering wood trader Saleem for a Rs 5 lakh ransom in 1999.
- Four get death sentence in farmer's murder: On July 17, four men were sentenced to death for killing farmer Raj Singh during an attempted robbery in Shamli in 2011.
- Former village head, aide sentenced to death: On July 6, former village head Pramod and his associate Sahdev were awarded capital punishment for the 2010 murder of Rajbir Singh. The court termed the case one of the "rarest of rare".
- Death penalty for killing home guard: On July 2, Deepak was sentenced to death for stabbing home guard Ratiram to death while the latter was on duty in 2020. The court held the case fell under the "rarest of rare" category.
- Two sentenced to death: On June 20, Gajendra and Ramkiran were awarded the death penalty for the murder of Rajendra Saini.
- Death sentence in 15-year-old double murder: On May 30, a 50-year-old man was sentenced to death for killing a woman and her six-year-old son in 2011.
- Woman and three sons get death penalty: On April 28, Diwakar sentenced a woman and her three sons to death in a 2019 murder case.
- Three sentenced to death for lawyer's murder: On April 6, three people were awarded capital punishment for kidnapping and killing lawyer Mohammad Sameer in 2019 over a Rs 45 lakh monetary dispute.