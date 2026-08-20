India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesUP Judge Gives 22 Death Sentences In 4 Months, 100 Cases Shifted From His Court

UP Judge Gives 22 Death Sentences In 4 Months, 100 Cases Shifted From His Court

The cases, involving offences carrying either the death penalty or life imprisonment, were transferred to District and Sessions Judge Virendra Kumar Singh.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 20 Aug 2026 09:33 AM (IST)

Around 100 murder cases pending before a fast-track court judge in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar have been reassigned to another court after the judge handed down 22 death sentences in 10 cases over the past four months. The cases, involving offences carrying either the death penalty or life imprisonment, were transferred from Additional District and Sessions Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar to District and Sessions Judge Virendra Kumar Singh, a government lawyer told PTI.

District Bar Association president Pramod Tyagi said the transfer followed concerns among lawyers and litigants over the possibility of capital punishment being awarded in the cases.

Who Is Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar?

Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, 46, is a resident of Lucknow and began his judicial career as an additional civil judge in Azamgarh in 2009. He was promoted to civil judge in Sultanpur in May 2015 and became a judicial magistrate around five months later.

He holds BCom and LLM degrees and has been serving as Additional District and Sessions Judge in Muzaffarnagar since November 2025.

Diwakar had also attracted attention in 2022 after ordering a videographic survey of the Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi.

22 Death Sentences In Four Months

Diwakar's recent judgments include several capital punishment cases:

  • Four sentenced to death in 12-year-old murder case: On August 13, he sentenced Ramvir, Rajiv, Rahul and Harender Kumar to death for killing Pawan Kumar during a 2014 attack linked to an old rivalry.
  • Death penalty in 1999 kidnapping-murder case: On August 12, Shahnawaz was sentenced to death for kidnapping and murdering wood trader Saleem for a Rs 5 lakh ransom in 1999.
  • Four get death sentence in farmer's murder: On July 17, four men were sentenced to death for killing farmer Raj Singh during an attempted robbery in Shamli in 2011.
  • Former village head, aide sentenced to death: On July 6, former village head Pramod and his associate Sahdev were awarded capital punishment for the 2010 murder of Rajbir Singh. The court termed the case one of the "rarest of rare".
  • Death penalty for killing home guard: On July 2, Deepak was sentenced to death for stabbing home guard Ratiram to death while the latter was on duty in 2020. The court held the case fell under the "rarest of rare" category.
  • Two sentenced to death: On June 20, Gajendra and Ramkiran were awarded the death penalty for the murder of Rajendra Saini.
  • Death sentence in 15-year-old double murder: On May 30, a 50-year-old man was sentenced to death for killing a woman and her six-year-old son in 2011.
  • Woman and three sons get death penalty: On April 28, Diwakar sentenced a woman and her three sons to death in a 2019 murder case.
  • Three sentenced to death for lawyer's murder: On April 6, three people were awarded capital punishment for kidnapping and killing lawyer Mohammad Sameer in 2019 over a Rs 45 lakh monetary dispute.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 20 Aug 2026 09:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
UP News Ravi Kumar Diwakar UP Judge
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
UP Judge Gives 22 Death Sentences In 4 Months, 100 Cases Shifted From His Court
UP Judge Gives 22 Death Sentences In 4 Months, 100 Cases Shifted From His Court
Cities
Two Telangana Teens Kill School Principal, Loot Rs 2.5 Lakh; ‘Babu’ Clue Helps Crack Murder Case
Two Telangana Teens Kill School Principal, Loot Rs 2.5 Lakh; ‘Babu’ Clue Helps Crack Case
Cities
Tension Grips Jadavpur University As ABVP, Left Student Groups Clash Over General Body Meeting
Tension Grips Jadavpur University As ABVP, Left Student Groups Clash Over General Body Meeting
Cities
Satyendar Jain Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Delhi Jal Board Case, Bail Hearing On August 25
Satyendar Jain Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Delhi Jal Board Case
Advertisement

Videos

West Bengal News: Violent Clash at Jadavpur University Leaves 6–7 ABVP Students Injured
India-Pakistan Relations: India Removes Alleged Encroachment Outside Pakistan High Commission in Delhi
Weather Alert: Heavy Rain and Floods Trigger Widespread Havoc Across UP, J&K and Madhya Pradesh
Breaking News: Delhi Airport Customs Seizes 523 Grams of Gold Hidden Inside Cookware
Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Why Oman Has Become a Key Player in the US-Iran Standoff
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget