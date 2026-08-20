UP Judge Gives 22 Death Sentences In 4 Months, 100 Cases Shifted From His Court

Around 100 murder cases pending before a fast-track court judge in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar have been reassigned to another court after the judge handed down 22 death sentences in 10 cases over the past four months. The cases, involving offences carrying either the death penalty or life imprisonment, were transferred from Additional District and Sessions Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar to District and Sessions Judge Virendra Kumar Singh, a government lawyer told PTI.

District Bar Association president Pramod Tyagi said the transfer followed concerns among lawyers and litigants over the possibility of capital punishment being awarded in the cases.

Who Is Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar?

Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, 46, is a resident of Lucknow and began his judicial career as an additional civil judge in Azamgarh in 2009. He was promoted to civil judge in Sultanpur in May 2015 and became a judicial magistrate around five months later.

He holds BCom and LLM degrees and has been serving as Additional District and Sessions Judge in Muzaffarnagar since November 2025.

Diwakar had also attracted attention in 2022 after ordering a videographic survey of the Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi.

22 Death Sentences In Four Months

Diwakar's recent judgments include several capital punishment cases: