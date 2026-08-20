Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Awarapan 2 leads box office with Rs 107.50 crore net.

Awarapan 2 earned Rs 6.75 crore net on its sixth day.

Batwara 1947 collected Rs 1.40 crore net, significantly lagging.

Awarapan 2 becomes year's sixth highest-grossing film.

The box-office battle between Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 and Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 continues, but the gap between the two films remains substantial. Awarapan 2 is comfortably ahead in terms of earnings, although both releases had shown some momentum on their first Tuesday. Now, as Wednesday's Day 6 figures come in, here's how the two films are performing.

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'Awarapan 2' Day 6 Box Office Collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 earned an estimated Rs 6.75 crore net on its sixth day across 11,071 shows. This marks a 30.8% fall from Tuesday's net collection of Rs 9.75 crore.

With this, the film's India net total has reached Rs 107.50 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 128.29 crore so far.

The film added Rs 1.50 crore overseas on Day 6, taking its total international gross to Rs 25.30 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now climbed to Rs 153.59 crore.

'Batwara 1947' Day 6 Box Office Collection

Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947, meanwhile, collected Rs 1.40 crore net on Day 6 from 6,475 shows, as per reports of Sacnilk The figure represents a 37.8% decline compared with its Tuesday collection of Rs 2.25 crore.

The film's India net collection has now reached Rs 32.15 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 38.17 crore.

Overseas, Batwara 1947 earned Rs 0.50 crore on Wednesday, pushing its international gross total to Rs 7.25 crore. Its worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 45.42 crore.

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'Awarapan 2' Becomes Year's Sixth Biggest Film

Awarapan 2 has also achieved another significant box-office milestone. By its first Wednesday, the film's India net collection reached around Rs 107.75 crore, making it the sixth highest-grossing film of the year so far.

It has surpassed the lifetime collection of Cocktail 2, which stood at Rs 104.53 crore. The film now has its sights set on Welcome to the Jungle and its lifetime total of Rs 137.93 crore, a milestone Awarapan 2 is expected to cross by its second weekend.